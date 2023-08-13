the last chapter of ‘At the bottom there is room’ season 10, brought us an embarrassing moment for Jimmy. After the arrival of the best friend of Alessia to the restaurant unexpectedly with his North American lover, Charo’s youngest son did not want to be left out of the circle of conversation. However, when trying to speak English, she started making a big deal at Francesca’s.

Jimmy goes roche when speaking English in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’

While Alessia was carrying on the conversation with her best friend, the American lover asked Jimmy about what he does, besides being a waiter in the restaurant. The youngest of the Gonzales began to speak in English, something that was not understood very well and was heard too chewed up. However, Alessia acted as a translator so that her crush does not continue to make a fool of her. On the other hand, at the end of their dialogue, Jimmy’s embarrassed face was inevitable.

What were Alessia and Jimmy doing at Francesca’s?

Let’s remember that Alessia and Jimmy were in the restaurant after the meeting that Francesca had with the entire board. The meeting was held at Francesca’s so that those who make up the company of the Maldini matriarch can learn a little more about Alessia’s gastronomy, who in the future will be a great businesswoman in ‘AFHS’ in the style of Diego Montalbán’s ex-partner.

