Cinzia Del Pino, the 65-year-old accused of voluntary homicide for having run over and killed her pickpocket, is under house arrest

The 65-year-old entrepreneur, Cynthia Of The Pineis under house arrest on charges of voluntary homicide. The woman, owner of a beach resort, was in fact the material author of the killing of the pickpocket Said Malkouna 47-year-old of Algerian origins with no fixed abode.

Del Pino is accused of having run over Malkoun several times until he died Viareggioin via Coppino, last Sunday night.

Initially, the pm Sarah Polino of the Lucca Public Prosecutor’s Office was pushing for the precautionary measure in anticipation of a possible “danger of escape” by the defendant. According to the investigating judge, however, the only real risk would consist in the repetition of the crime.

“She didn’t want to kill.” And what happened was beyond her wishes. She feared that the man could have used her house keys and documents in her bag.”.

This is the defense thesis presented by the defendant’s lawyer who also reports how much his client is suffering the effects of this tragic situation.

Cinzia Del Pino told the judge the events that took place last Sunday. The defendant said that, after spending the evening at a restaurant with friends, she was heading to the parking lot to get her car when she was attacked by the pickpocket. Threatening her with a knife, Said Malkoun took her purse and then walked away. The woman then allegedly chased him and hit by his car four times.

A reaction that the woman’s lawyer attempted to justify in the following way:

“As soon as her bag was robbed, she thought that inside there were documents and house keys and she was worried that the person who had already committed the robbery could also use these personal and documentary references in negative terms”

The ongoing investigations into the murder of Said Malkoun have brought to light one last, chilling detail. Cinzia Del Pino, after having repeatedly run over the Algerian, did not bother to alert the emergency services, but She calmly went to the restaurant to return the umbrella that had been lent to her.

The woman explained her behavior as follows: “I couldn’t call anyone at that moment: my cell phone was in my bag.”

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport did not lack considerations, Matthew Salviniexpressed on social media regarding the dramatic episode:

“The death of a person is always a tragedy and justice must take its course. However, this tragedy is the consequence of a crime: if the man who lost his life had not been a criminal, it would not have ended like this”