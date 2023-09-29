Felicia Mercado 63 years old, she is one of the most beautiful women in show business and continues to paralyze her fans who praise her for her beauty, while the haters have attacked her, telling her that part of her neck makes her look old.

As expected, many were waiting for the reaction of Felicia Mercado, who, far from staying He answered his detractorsbut he did it in a very polite way, because if there is something he doesn’t like it is making a big conflict, which is why he did it in a more knowing way.

“Thinking is difficult and that is why most people prefer to judge,” he commented. Felicia Mercadowho responded to all those people who have commented on how her neck looks, something that the soap opera actress does not care about, who continues to work to this day.

“Of course she is already older and it has to be noticed, but she is still very beautiful and elegant, this woman”, “They are a bunch of envious people! Felicia has always been very beautiful”, “No one takes away her beauty and we would like to reach the seniors like that, and people do think and above all have eyes”, “Not only is she a beautiful lady, she is fine with poise and elegance”, write the networks.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp