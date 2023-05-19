Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck is said to have supported his Energy Secretary Graichen despite knowing about the inconsistencies in the funding.

Berlin – Secretary of State for Energy Patrick Graichen, who has come under criticism, resigned his post on Wednesday (May 17) after a long back and forth. The approval of 600,000 euros of questionable funding for a project by one’s own sister was “one mistake too many” (quote Habeck). This was preceded by the selection of a new managing director for the state-owned German Energy Agency, in which Graichen was involved, in which the choice ultimately fell on his best man, Michael Schäfer.

With the events, Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) is increasingly in the unfavorable limelight. In addition to the allegations of nepotism, there is now also the suspicion that Habeck supported Graichen despite knowledge of inconsistencies in the distribution of subsidies.

The Graichen case: when did Habeck know about the funding issue?

On November 30, 2022, Graichen approved several “project outlines” and classified them as “worthy of funding”. One of the projects came from the Berlin regional association of the ecological organization BUND. The project was subsidized with 600,000 euros. The sister of the Secretary of State for Energy, Verena Graichen, sits on the organization’s board. A fact that finally broke the camel’s back and made Graichen no longer tenable in his position as State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection.

Robert Habeck, Federal Minister of Economics and Climate Protection, speaks at a press conference about State Secretary Graichen. (Archive photo) © Christophe Gateau/dpa

The air is also getting thinner for Habeck. The top Green politician is criticized for knowingly covering up for his friend and colleague. information of Picture– According to the newspaper, Habeck is said to have known on May 9th about the inconsistencies of the funding around his state secretary, only to defend it a day later in front of the cameras: he was not ready to “sacrifice a person” for the opposition, he announced Federal Minister of Economics at that time. The campaign around Graichen is “malicious”.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Economics, Habeck knew about the subsidies

According to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Economics to the Picture Habeck first learned about the facts of the BUND Landesverband Berlin on May 9, 2023 as part of an internal audit. “On that day, a first legal assessment was made [Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz] came to the conclusion that there were no legal errors, but that further investigation should be carried out.” On May 10, the Federal Minister of Economics appeared before the Bundestag and backed Graichen. Habeck mentioned neither the BUND incident itself nor its examination.

Instead, the minister described the situation as “relieving” according to initial assessments. In addition, Habeck emphasized that Graichen’s behavior was a personal error, but not an error in the application of the compliance rules – a statement that the internal audit refuted a week later.

“Since Tuesday evening, May 16, 2023, the result of the full legal examination and the compliance check of the facts has been available. This leads to the conclusion that a compliance violation has occurred. This will be followed by the decision publicly announced by Federal Minister Habeck on May 17, 2023 to put State Secretary Patrick Graichen on temporary retirement,” the statement from the Federal Ministry of Economics continues.

Graichen affair: Union demands transparency in the Ministry of Economic Affairs

The process leaves numerous unanswered questions: When did Habeck know exactly what Graichen had done? Why did the economics minister support Graichen even though he could already guess that something could be wrong? According to Habeck, why was the situation “relieving” when Graichen’s dismissal followed a week later? Demands are now pouring in from the opposition.

After the announced dismissal of State Secretary for Energy Patrick Graichen, the Union in the Bundestag is demanding transparency from the Ministry of Economic Affairs. “We want the Ministry of Economic Affairs to see the structure of the in-house compliance management system, the compliance principles and all associated guidelines,” said Julia Klöckner (CDU), economic policy spokeswoman for the Union faction World.

According to Klöckner, evidence is also wanted as to when and at what intervals Graichen in particular and the management level of the ministry took part in mandatory training courses on such internal rules of conduct and procedures. In addition, the former Federal Minister of Agriculture demanded a notification of the allegedly planned tightening up”. Depending on Minister of Economics Habeck’s willingness to cooperate, “this may also be requested from the other houses”. (aa/dpa)