Finally, after long weeks with twists and turns in between, Alex Vigo became a River player. And this Thursday, before signing his four-year contract with Nuñez’s team, the right-back successfully completed his medical and gave details of the conversations he had with Marcelo Gallardo in the middle of the negotiations.

The poster with the message from the Vigo family: “River won the best player.”

“I spoke with Gallardo a few days ago. He told me that he was waiting for me to train, he asked me to enjoy and get to know the Mundo River”. In addition, the former Colón de Santa Fe took the opportunity to express his goals in this new stage with great happiness: “When River noticed me, I felt a lot of joy. It is there that you realize that you have been doing things well. It’s a dream come true, I really wanted to be here. I come to Gallardo to find the best version of me, I know that he will find it for me“.

Notably the 21-year-old from Santa Fe comes as an alternative to Gonzalo Montiel, one of the figures in the team of the Doll, who could emigrate to Europe in the next transfer market. In relation to this, Vigo stated: “I feel identified with Montiel. He is a very interesting player and I have been seeing him ”

Cachete, a very complete player.

The defender, whose token was acquired 50% for an approximate amount of two million dollars plus the loan from Cristian Ferreira, joins the other five additions that the Millionaire has already made (Agustín Palavecino, José Paradela, Jonatan Maidana, David Martínez and Agustín Fontana complete the list).

Today, River made Maidana’s return official. Photo: River Press.