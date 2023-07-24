The Sam’s Club chain of shopping clubs tends to become a trend because it is focused on wholesale sales, so its customers share their benefits by being members and subscribers, more people want to join, however, this time, the Sam’s Club affiliate made an impact thanks to one of its customers.

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘@sandramotox81’ account caught the attention of Internet users by showing that a Foreigner visiting Sam’s Club pleaded for them to stop persecuting him.

When foreigners visit brands such as Soriana, Sam’s Club, Bodega Aurrera and more brands, they are surprised by the wide variety of products, since some are not so common to find in their country.

Sam’s Club, Costco’s main competition in selling to customers with Current Membershipis distinguished by its focus on wholesale, its exclusive membership and its wide variety of products, providing customers with a convenient and attractive shopping experience for bulk purchases at competitive prices.

Usually, it becomes a trend because its members can access special offers and additional discounts on various products, however, this time it struck that uA customer was complaining in the hallways.

Although the chain that focuses on attracting merchants and small businesses by offering business products, stands out at facilitate the shopping experience for your customers, For this reason, it seeks that the staff is very attentive to each consumer, so that when they fulfill what they were looking for, they will return.

During the viral video, broadcast by the account ‘@sandramotox81’, a customer was seen who was looking for products in the company that offers items for the home, clothing, furniture, electronics and more.

However, the Sam’s Club client drew attention because he shared a publication next to the description: “This thing has been following us all over Sam’s Club, the gringo tells him not to follow him anymore and he ignores him”.

During the viral video, the clients of the company founded in 1983, which operates in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, China and Puerto Rico, recorded that when walking through the corridors, a machine was chasing them and because of this they got scared.

What did? Foreigner visits Sam’s Club and begs to stop being persecuted | VIDEO