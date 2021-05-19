The director of the American Institute of Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said that the Corona virus vaccines authorized in the United States are effective against the Indian mutation of the Corona virus.

During a White House press conference, Fauchi explained that the preliminary studies indicated that the vaccines “Pfizer” and “Moderna” protect “partially or completely” from serious infection and prevent the need for hospitalization and deaths, which confirms the need to obtain the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 17,724 new cases of corona, the lowest daily toll since June 2020.