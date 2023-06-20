Yarita Lizeth Yanarico He brought Edwin Sierra and Óscar del Río, hosts of “Cumbias y risas” on Radio Nueva Q, to the stage of the concert he put on for his 13th anniversary in Plaza Norte, last Saturday, June 3. There, in front of hundreds of people, “Chinita del Amor” reiterated her gratitude to both radio hosts for her help years before, which allowed her to consolidate her musical career, inside and outside of Peru. “They didn’t know me, but they believed me and helped me”affirmed the folkloric to The Republic.

What happened to Yarita Lizeth?

In 2014, Yarita Lizeth Yanarico did not have the fame that she now achieves, on the contrary, her importance as a folk singer was limited to the southern part of the country, such as Puno and the border with Bolivia and Chile. In this context, she initiated a cumbersome legal process against the businessman Alberto Salazar Soncco, of ALSA Producciones, who registered the Yarita Lizeth brand as hers in 2012 before Indecopi in Peru.

To this end, he made the singer of “Corta venas” sign a blank document and, when she was on tour in Chile, he made the records in Lima. The “Chinita del Amor” also discovered that the promoter defrauded her with the money that came in from her concerts. “For example, out of 15,000 soles, he only gave me 500”as reported by the portal Los Andes.

In 2018, Yarita Lizeth issued a statement on Facebook and expressed her outrage at the Judiciary’s ruling. “The Criminal Court of Appeals of San Román – Juliaca, has acquitted him without the slightest repair of the damage caused to my person, leaving in total impunity the illegal act of Alberto Salazar Soncco”, he wrote.

Yarita Lizeth: what did Edwin Sierra have to do with it?

During her concert in Plaza Norte, Yarita Lizeth Yanarico explained that she sought out Edwin Sierra to give visibility to her case. “I was having a hard time and I knocked on your door, I told you my problems and you never turned your back on me, for that, I am very grateful to you”he expressed.

“Many people closed the doors on him. There was a businessman who used his name. We there provide the microphones of Nueva Q”, recalled Edwin Sierra.

In turn, Óscar del Río stated: “You came to the radio with some documents and you said: I am Yarita Lizeth, I am the real one. Guys help me.” The announcer pointed out that he recognized the “Chinita del Amor” by her distinctive mole on her nose, since the producer Alberto Salazar Soncco was promoting another artist with the name of Yarita.

In conversation with La República, Edwin Sierra acknowledged that Yarita Lizeth is a fighting woman and that, at the beginning of her career, they did not let her advance. “How not to support someone that she needs and is very talented.” He also highlighted that the exponent of the southern huaino continues to be grateful. “That says a lot about her. I have brought artists who close their doors, because they are from the provinces or because they are new. Some are grateful.”

Finally, Yarita Lizeth, who sang a duet with Lesly Águila, from Corazón Serrano, also highlighted that one of her aspirations is to launch a collaboration with Wendy Sulca.

