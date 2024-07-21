The announcement of Joe Biden about his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race has generated immediate reactions, especially from his predecessor, Donald TrumpIn a phone call with CNN, Trump did not spare criticism, declaring that Biden “He is the worst president in the history of our country”“.

Despite uncertainty about who will be the Democratic candidate, Trump mentioned to Kamala Harris as Biden’s likely successor. According to Trump, Harris would be easier to defeat in the election than Biden himself .

Trump used his social media platform, Truth Social, to lash out at Biden, calling him “corrupt” and questioning his ability to serve as president. “Biden He was not fit to be president and never was. He reached the presidency with lies and fake news”wrote TrumpHe also blamed Biden for the border crisis and for allowing criminals and terrorists into the country.

Trump’s criticism of Biden has not stopped since the race for the White House began. After the first debate between Trump and Bidenthe President of the United States began to face pressure from his party to abandon the presidential race.

The situation culminated on Friday when several Democratic lawmakers publicly called on Biden to give up his presidential aspirations. re-electiondespite his campaign’s efforts to maintain his candidacy.

An attendee holds a sign reading “Fire Joe Biden” during the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo AFP

Until now Donald Trump is the only official candidate for the elections in the United States, it will be until the month of August that the Democratic Party choose your candidate to represent you in the elections.