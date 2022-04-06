Last year, fans around the world had the opportunity to enjoy Zack Snyder’s Justice League, film that finally showed us the true vision that this filmmaker had for this team of superheroes. One of the key scenes to understand the plans that Snyder had for this cinematographic universe is when Cyborg begins to have visions of a future where Superman turns bad, but what do these scenes really mean?

Well, as I was telling you, all this is part of the plans of Snyder for the aftermath of Justice League. In reality, this dystopian future, known as Knightmarewas going to be fundamental to the plot of Justice League 2 and 3. In the own words of Snyder:

“Darkseid arrives on Earth. Superman tells Batman, ‘Protect Lois. This is a war between Darkseid and me. If you can help me as a friend, then he takes care of Lois.’ In the midst of these alien attacks, Luthor allies himself with Darkseid. Lex tells Darkseid that the key to defeating Superman is to kill Lois Lane. For whatever reason you want, Batman fails and Darkseid returns to kill Lois.”

Basically, Superman Fault to Batman for the death of Lois and from there, he decides to take it out on the rest of humanity. Sadly, and as we well know, Warner has canceled all the plans that could have been Snyder for this one DCEUso we will never have a chance to find out how this story was going to unfold.

Publisher’s note: It’s a real shame that Snyder was never able to move forward with his plans for the future of the DCEU. The truth is that this director did deserve a second chance, and there was a lot he could have done with this version of these classic superheroes.

