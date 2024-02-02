What did Claudio Rissi die from? The sad end of the legendary Argentine actor from 'El marginal'

The entertainment world in Argentina and Latin America is in mourning after the death of Claudio Rissi last Friday at the Los Arcos clinic in Palermo. Rissi, who has an indelible mark on the hearts of his followers, died at the age of 67 and leaves behind a legacy of passion, dedication and acting mastery, qualities that he demonstrated with his interpretation of Mario Borges in the series 'El marginal' , which became a milestone of Argentine television.

For more than four decades, Claudio Rissi He stood out for his versatility and ability to give life to complex and memorable characters. His role in said series not only established him as an icon of acting in Argentina, but also earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and audiences internationally. The news of his death generated a deep shock and reflected the impact of his work on popular culture.

What did Claudio Rissi die from?

The Argentine actor Claudio Rissi died after a long fight against cancer, an illness that he faced with the same strength and dignity that characterized his career. His departure not only leaves a void in the world of entertainment, but also highlights the importance of early detection and treatment of this disease. The Argentine Association of Actors and his partner, Natalia Ojeda, confirmed the sad news; In this way, the end of an era in Argentine performance is marked.

Throughout his career, Rissi played many supporting roles; However, what differentiated him from the rest was that he made those characters a key part of different productions. One of those occasions was when he played Mario Borgesin 'The marginal'a role that he enjoyed a lot, despite being better known by him than by his real name and that left a phrase that remained in the minds of many.

“I'm having a great time. I have the feeling that they told me: 'Hey, take off your sweatshirt and put on your cleats when you're coming in to play.' I came on the substitute bench a long time ago. I played very rarely as a starter,” Rissi told CNN Radio Argentina in 2019.

Which actors said goodbye to Claudio Rissi?

The farewell to Claudio Rissi It brought together a wide spectrum of the artistic community, who through social networks have expressed their pain and paid tribute to his legacy. Figures like Nicolás Furtado and other co-stars in 'El marginal' shared emotional farewells, highlighting their generosity, professionalism and the positive impact that Rissi had on her lives.

Furtado was one of the first to speak out about this unfortunate fact. Both formed one of the most iconic duos on Argentine television, Mario and Diosito Borges, during the five seasons that 'El marginal' lasted.

Other actors who shared their feelings were Daniel Pacheco and Abel Ayala. Both also played leading roles in the aforementioned series. Pacheco, for his part, who played Colombia, published a video of both of them hugging during the recordings. While Ayala did write a text saying his last goodbye to his colleague and friend: “Terrible news, dear Claudio. I know you had a very hard life mate, I hope that wherever you are you are at peace.”