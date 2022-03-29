Will Smith and Chris Rock captured the attention of more than one during the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards. Both actors starred in an argument that ended with a strong slap from Smith towards Rock during the live broadcast. The reason? A mockery directed at Jada Pinkett, actress and wife of the nominee.

Many users used social networks to comment on the unexpected moment, because in many countries the audio was censored and it was not possible to hear exactly what the comedian said and what was the reaction of those involved. What happened? In this note we tell you.

Will Smith punched Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after pranking his wife. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/TNT.

This was Chris Rock’s prank

Chris Rock decided to make fun of the baldness of Jada Pinkett, who was sitting in the front row. The comedian did not take into account that the driver suffers from the disease called alopecia, which causes her hair to fall out, and joked about her image.

In his monologue, he compared the look of Will Smith’s wife to the movie “GI Jane.” In that film, the protagonist Demi Moore also wore her shaved hair.

“Jada, I love you. “GI Jane 2″, I can not wait to see it”, was the phrase that Rock addressed to the guest .

The Hollywood figure showed his discomfort upon hearing the presenter’s words and did not smile at the camera.

Will Smith’s reaction

Seeing Jada Pinkett’s reaction, Will Smith decided to stand up and walk to the place where he was located. Chris Rock. He quickly gave him a strong slap that perplexed the comedian, who only managed to laugh nervously.

The dispute did not stop there. Returning to his seat, the “King Richard” star extended a strong warning to his colleague. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” he shouted live during the 2022 Oscars.

Will Smith speaks out after punching Chris Rock

After the awkward moment that was experienced at the 2022 Oscars award ceremony starring Will Smith by attacking the comedian Chris Rock in his monologue, the protagonist of “King Richard” took the stage to receive the award for best actor and took advantage of the space to reflect on how hard it is to accept attacks and ridicule in the entertainment industry.

“I am being called to love people and to protect people. I know that in doing what we do, we have to deal with abuse. You must be able to accept that people say things about you. In this business they will not respect you and you must smile, pretend that everything is fine” she said through tears.

Alopecia UK Foundation rejects the violent act of Will Smith and the mockery of Chris Rock

Through an extensive statement, the Alopecia UK foundation commented on the embarrassing moment that was experienced yesterday, March 27, at the 2022 Oscars. They expressed their rejection of Will Smith’s violent act, however, they also condemned the mockery of Chris Rock towards Jada Pinkett Smith for suffering from Alopecia.

“We don’t think violence is the answer to dealing with spam,” Alopecia UK said of Will Smith. Photo: Oscar 2022/capture

“We don’t believe that violence is the answer to dealing with spam. But, Unfortunately, dealing with spam is a very real part of having alopecia. Baldness remains an easy target for observational ‘humor’ , obvious. This only adds to the anguish and challenges faced by people with alopecia,” read part of the letter.

Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper went to Will after incident with Chris Rock

After having captured the attention of more than one for having hit Chris Rock in the face at the 2022 Oscar ceremony, images of the gala’s commercial break came to light.

In these clips, Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper could be seen approaching the protagonist of “I am legend” to reassure him after having collected his second statuette.