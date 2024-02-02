Friday, February 2, 2024
What did Carl Weathers, the actor who played Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' and Dillon in 'Predator', die of?

February 2, 2024
The news of Carl Weathers' death has shocked fans around the world, and has left a void in the film industry. With a career that spanned decades, the famous actor became a familiar face in some of Hollywood's most iconic titles. For example, he is remembered worldwide for his role as 'Apollo Creed' in 'Rocky' or as 'Dillon', Arnold Schwarzenegger's partner, in the first installment of 'Predator'. Likewise, his last known role was that of Greef Karga in the series 'The Mandalorian' from Disney.

After his death, questions have arisen about his life, career and the legacy left by the charismatic actor, born on January 14, 1948. But what did the American figure die of?

What did actor Carl Weathers really die from?

Carl Weathers passed away in his sleep on February 1, 2024, at the age of 76. Her family confirmed that his death was not the result of any illness; Likewise, he leaves a legacy of extraordinary contributions to film, television, the arts and sports. His departure has been a surprising event for his family, friends and admirers, who highlight his full life and his impact on the entertainment industry.

Carl Weathers' family assures that the actor did not have any illness. Photo: Kubrick

Who was Carl Weathers?

Carl Weathers was an American actor, recognized worldwide for playing Apollo Creed in the famous 'Rocky' saga, Dillon in 'Predator' and Chubbs in 'Happy Gilmore'.

Prior to his acting career, Weathers had a brief stint in professional football, which added a layer of authenticity to his roles in sports-themed films.

