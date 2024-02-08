Pamela Franco and Pamela Lopez They would find themselves confronted, after the latter called her questioning her about a transfer that her husband, the selected Christian Cueva, had made to her bank account. The ex-partner of Christian Dominguez He did not answer the questions, but the rumors of a romance between Franco and Cueva have been around for a couple of years and Brunella Horna he knows.

What did Brunella Horna do so that Christian Cueva and Pamela López do not cross paths with Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco?

A detail that aired and caught the attention of more than one was the last wedding of Brunella Horna, since the two couples in question were invited to the important event; However, the now wife of Richard Acuña confessed in 'América hoy' that so that there was no type of discussion between those involved, she decided to put their tables in opposite places. One away from the other.

“I have something to say about my marriage. They asked me 'how did you do it?' Because the four of them were there. It's a topic that I did think about because of the rumors. It's a topic that we talked about with Richard. I thought about everything and I put Christian Cueva in one corner and in the other corner, far away, Christian Domínguez“Brunella said.

What happened to Pamela Franco and Pamela López?

It is rumored that Pamela López's husband had something with Pamela Franco. Magaly Medina, with the authorization of Pamela López, broadcast the call that Cueva's wife had with her. At first, López is heard questioning: “I'm calling to ask where you know my husband from“, Pamela López began. “I have nothing to do with him,” Pamela Franco responded. “Before going to the press and making a fuss about this, I want to know your version as a woman. Where do you know my husband from??”, López questions again. “I know him like everyone knows him,” he repeated repeatedly.Pamela Franco.

Later, López questions him about a transfer that Cueva would have made to Pamela Frnaco. “How can I calm down if I just found a transfer in your name?”Lopez said. “I don't know, honestly,” Franco responded. “He sent it to you, my love, 280 miserable soles in your name“Pamela López questioned. “Look, on top of that amount,” the singer hesitated. “Listen to me, I don't understand,” she continued. “Don't act oblivious, because I have been in your situation,” replied Christian Cueva's wife. .

Why did Pamela Franco end up with Christian Domínguez?

An ampay was enough for Pamela Franco to end her 4-year relationship with Christian Domínguez. It was Magaly Medina's program, 'Magaly TV, la firma', that supported Christian Domínguez having an intimate encounter with Mary Moncada inside her white van, but when everything seemed to end there, another young woman came out to claim a romance with the cumbiambero, it was Alexa Samamé.

The facts were confirmed by the singer, who confessed that there were other women with whom he had been unfaithful. Pamela Franco.

Why did Pamela López end up with Christian Cueva?

Pamela López did not explain exactly the reasons that led her to break up her marriage with the popular 'Aladdin'; However, she linked a cumbiambera with the breakup. That singer whom she mentioned would be Pamela Franco. “This is a matter of my private sphere, but as I am still the wife of a public person, I want to make it known thatafter a series of unfortunate events that I will show with evidence at the time and that involves a person from the artistic environment (cumbia) and who currently intends to sell an image of a victim, I made the decision to end my romantic relationship of more than 12 years with Mr. Christian Cueva Bravo“, reads at the beginning of the text.

Finally, Pamela asked not to be linked to the athlete: “As of today I completely disassociate myself from the events that may arise with him from now on.”. I ask for respect and empathy with me and my youngest children. Thank you, God bless you.”

