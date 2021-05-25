After Finland, Germany, Chile and other countries, Britain has entered the line of using police dogs to detect people infected with the Coronavirus in public places, especially airports.

British scientists said that police dogs received training using socks worn by people infected with the Coronavirus, which may soon be used in airports or in gathering places to identify patients by monitoring the smell of the virus.

The scientists also showed that trained dogs can examine several hundreds of people within half an hour and detect the injured with an accuracy of up to 94.3%.

The study, which is still at an early stage, included nearly 3,500 unwashed socks and shirts worn by previous patients with Covid.

In addition, the researchers stated that dogs were able to discover cases that do not show symptoms or that suffer from moderate symptoms, in addition to cases of infection with the mutated strain of Corona virus that appeared in Britain late last year.

“The use of dogs could be a great way to quickly screen a large number of people and prevent Covid-19 from entering the UK again,” said Steve Lynsey, professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Durham University, who was involved in the study.

James Logan, a disease control specialist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who headed the research team, explained that the main advantage that sniffer dogs have over other scanning methods is their “amazing speed and great accuracy with large groups of people.”

It is noteworthy that Finland began last September, training dogs to monitor the epidemic in samples taken from travelers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, as part of a pilot project, in addition to the usual examination procedures at the airport.