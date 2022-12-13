Brad Pitt He has an extensive career on the big screen for his performances in “Troy”, “Fight Club”, “Bullet Train”, among other filming, but he never expected to live a curious anecdote in the middle of a conversation. The also film producer heard for the first time about Mauricio Diez Canseco, who is known by the nickname of ‘Brad’s Pizza‘.

In an entertaining interview, the American told the Peruvians Jely Reategui Y Eduardo “Chino” Pinto about his acting career, since at that time he was dedicated to promoting the production of Quentin Tarantino. Although he was unaware of the national businessman, Brad Pitt was encouraged to comment on Mauricio Diez Canseco.

What did Brad Pitt say about ‘Brad Pizza’?

In 2019, the Peruvian actress and her partner received an invitation to attend the red carpet of the movie “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, which was made in Mexico. The hosts of the YouTube channel “The Larry Show”, who had agreed to receive a master class with Quentin Tarantino, were surprised because they ended up meeting Brad Pitt.

After that, Jely Reátegui and “Chino” Pinto took the opportunity to interview the interpreter of “Do you know Joe Black?” and talk about the Peruvian businessman.

“We have a very important question for us. What do you think of ‘Brad Pizza’?” questioned the also actress, which caused laughter in the American.

Immediately, Brad Pitt responded. “I’m not sure if I want to meet this character” he expressed for “The Larry Show”.

Does Brad Pitt want to visit Mauricio Diez Canseco’s restaurant?

Despite the fact that Brad Pitt humorously took the existence of a Peruvian with the nickname “Brad Pizza”, the actor decided to resolve his doubts with the national artists, because, apparently, he was intrigued by the peculiar nickname of Mauricio Diez Canseco.

“That sounds iffy, but I’m going to give it my all. The best for you. You can make pizzas, does it make pizzas? how are the pizzas?” the film producer consulted Jely Reátegui and company.

After the consultation, the Peruvians assured that Mauricio Diez Canseco sells many pizzas, but that they could not tell him about the taste.

Given the interviewers’ response, Brad Pitt revealed that he is very picky about pizzas.

“Well, there I do have a problem, because I want a good pizza” expressed the actor in an interview with Jely Reátegui.

What is the history of the Rústica restaurant chain?

pastipizza It was the first business that allowed Mauricio Diez Canseco to gain experience and then open ‘Brad’s Pizza’, with whom he gained enough experience to open the Rústica restaurant chain in the future. At the beginning, Pastipizza worked in different garages. “The first of them was in Jesús María. That’s where I started. I worked as a manager in a bank. And, for business, I took off my tie, put on jeans, bought a kilo of flour and made the dough. That is why now they call me the ‘pizza man’”, he declared to the Leading Entrepreneurs program.

This pizzeria came to have 20 locations; however, soon after the income was reduced and the business went through an economic crisis. In this context, Diez Canseco decides to bet on another business with the name of Rústica. It was the year 1993.

“The food business was strengthened because we launched the 5Ps: pizzas, pastas, grills, grilled chickens and appetizers,” he explained to the aforementioned television program. This success allowed it to implement a bar, karaoke and discotheque in the restaurants, a concept that is maintained to this day in the more than 50 locations in Lima and throughout Peru. In addition to this, he inaugurated the chain of rustic hotels.

What services does the Rustica chain offer?

Rústica Perú began offering Buffet-Restaurant, a service characterized mainly by its pizzas, pastas, grills and Creole and international buffet. The pandemic led to the strengthening of the delivery service and pick up in store. On the other hand, there is now the Rústica hotel chain, and there were also karaoke bars and discos.

How many children does Mauricio Diez Canseco have?

