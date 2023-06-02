The degree of virulence reached by the presidential speech is not only unprecedented, even for the levels exercised in this six-year term, but it is also incomprehensible. The president seems to be in an unusual hurry and a decision to destroy any obstacle that comes your way and he has decided that the media, but especially journalists, should be his great enemies, in the absence of real opponents, supporters or businessmen, with whom he can confront.

It is incomprehensible because, at least today, Nothing seems to jeopardize the permanence of the Morena government in 2024. While in the ruling party the debate goes through defining who will be the candidate of Morena, after an actual pre-campaign of more than a year and a half, in the opposition They do not even finish agreeing on whether or not there will be an alliance, what method will be used to choose candidates, much less is it clear who the possible applicants would be. There are so many that there is none.

but the president Lopez Obrador he is restless Despite electoral trends, something is not as I would like. There are some objective data for this: the Dos Bocas refinery is far from finished for this year and its cost is already more than triple what was budgeted, first it was said that it would cost 6 billion dollars, then 8 thousand million and today more than 17 billion dollars have already been budgeted. The Mayan train advances with difficulties for the protection of environmental groups but also for the decisions on construction and layout, decided after many marches and counter-marches in its main section, the one that goes from Cancun to Tulum. And the costs have skyrocketed, too.

The Isthmus Corridor has required to move faster the virtual expropriation of the Ferrosur section, on which an agreement was reached yesterday with Grupo México, which they decided to negotiate before going to a dispute with the federal government. And the tenders for the industrial corridors are just beginning. Perhaps before the end of the six-year term, a railway line will be inaugurated which, although badly damaged, already existed, but the corridor as such is far from being a reality. The Felipe Angeles airport languishes, among other reasons because the connection works are not finished and because two years later we are still in category two in civil aviation and nothing seems to change in the short term.

The economy is not growingonly 2.3 is forecast for this year and we have not even recovered the economic levels of 2018. 2024 and 2025, specialists say, will be very difficult. Dependence on remittances is increasing every day. In the United States there are convergent elections with those of Mexico and four issues will focus attention in a very negative way for our country: migration, fentanyl trafficking, agriculture with the prohibition in Mexico of genetically transformed corn and the use of glyphosate, and the energy issue.

But perhaps what worries the National Palace the most is the relationship and the reactions of the United States. A kind of defensive strategy has been initiated by approaching China or Russia incomprehensible in a country that has more than 80 percent of its foreign trade with the United Stateswith a degree of integration, in all senses, enormous.

There is concern in the Palace about the United States and in that country there is concern about the future of Mexico.

It’s not just economics. US observers rightly place the sharpening of the presidential discourse and the virulence of some of his policies with the beginning of this year, which began, let us remember, with the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán Loera in Jesús María, in Sinaloa, the first days of January.

That was hours before Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico. When Biden arrived at Felipe Angeles ignoring the Secret Service rule (at a request from President López Obrador, who wanted him to land there and not at the international airport), an unprecedented event occurred: President Biden invited them to make the trip to the Mexico City to President López Obrador in his official vehicle, nicknamed The beast, who accompanies him on any of his tours. That vehicle is equipped with all kinds of security mechanisms and has options for communication links and waterproofing that can be similar even to that of Air Force One. It is a ground fortress. If someone wants to communicate something that remains in the strictest secrecy, that is the ideal place.

Due to security regulations, very few officials can travel on La Bestia: apart from the president, the chief of staff, the secretary of defense, only a very small and selected group. If here it was striking that President López Obrador was invited to get into that vehicle, in the United States much more. And they speculate about what Biden had to say to López Obrador, in the least spyable place in the world, so privately, that he invited him to accompany him in that vehicle, in a gesture that completely deviated from security regulations.

What did they talk about, what did Biden report or present, they wonder on the other side of the border. It must have been, they say, something very delicate. And they also wonder if the presidential virulence and haste are related to that journey in The Beast.

