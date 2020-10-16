What has happened between Nishant and Shahzad? It has not been even two weeks in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ that more enemies than friends are coming out. Nikki Tamboli-Jasmin does not get along well with Bhasin. Nikki and Shehzad Deol also live with each other. Rubina Dilac is irritating everyone by doing ‘Babu Babu’ like this. The taunts are also evident in Rahul Vaidya and Ejaz Khan. But one of the pair’s most feuding is between Nishant Malkani and Shahzad Deol.

Abused, later apologized too Nishant Malkani and Shahzad Deol could not do anything in the first week. Neither he was seen by the audience nor by the members inside the house. Both were lying in one corner. When the dose of entertainment was low, Salman gave both of them a lot on weekends. The effect of this is that in the beginning of the second week, both of them started making more noise. Nishant and Shahzad got so badly involved in the garden task that they abused each other. Shehzad later apologized for using the expletives associated with the LGBTQ community.

Melee and slamming too It would have been fine till this point, but during this task both of them got involved too much physically. Slammed each other to the ground. This series of emphasis was not just on this task. On Thursday, when the task of getting personal belongings was done, Shahzad and Nishant got involved. Both of them also scrambled in a snatch. The most irritating thing was that the two were standing on either side of the swimming pool and throwing a lot of mud at each other.

No one is copying anyone This so much of Shahzad and Nishant grew so much that when someone spoke ‘dog’ to someone, someone said ‘don’t bark’. Some said ‘garbage’ and some called ‘gutter’. But now the question is, why is this happening? From what has happened so far in Bigg Boss 14, it is clear that no contestant is showing his true form openly. While Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin are busy copying Shahnaz Gill, Shahzad Deol and Nishant Malkani are trying to become Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla.

Trying to copy Asim-Siddharth? Remember, after the initial friendship, there was a fierce rivalry between Asim and Siddharth in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Both did not like each other. Screaming, shouting, calling each other bad. All these things were common between Asim and Siddharth. This fight had a lot of TRP and Asim Riaz became the first runner up and Siddharth Shukla winner at the end of the show.

There was a fight over issues in Asim-Siddharth Now focus on Nishant and Shahzad. In the second week, nothing has already happened between the two that they become enemies. But because Salman Khan has said that you are not visible, then both of them have accepted the fight to appear. While the whole battle of Asim and Siddharth was on issues. But there is no such thing here. There is no stand of Nishant and Shahzad on any issue. Just like during the task, you get entangled, as are the enemies.

This is the public who knows all this Overall, if you understand this as an audience then it is fine. Otherwise, understand that the quarrel between the two actually seems less hostile and more pretentious. Hardly any real issue, both speak or confront at home. In such a situation, just to show the public how much it will help them to shout in the task, this time will tell. The rest is public, it knows all this.

‘Bigg Boss 13’ has been the most successful TV reality show ever. This is why viewers were already very excited about ‘Bigg Boss 14’. The perfect cancer season-13 winner Siddharth Shukla completed his entry at home. Siddharth is doing a lot of entertainment at home as a senior. But at the same time something similar is happening in the house, which reminds us of Gahe-Bahega Season-13. Especially when some contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ are seen copying the contestants of season-13. They have considered it as a winning formula even when it does not happen.