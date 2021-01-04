Recently, Anil Kapoor became the guest of The Kapil Sharma Show. There was a lot of fun on the set during the show. On one side was Kapil Sharma and on the other side Evergreen Anil Kapoor. So there had to be a ruckus. The same thing happened. There was lots of laughter and fun during the shoot on set. But what did Anil Kapoor say in Masti Masti? He has revealed the secret that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been hiding since.

Anil Kapoor opened the secret

Anil Kapoor’s AK VS AK series has been released recently. This film has already made a lot of headlines before its release. Recently, Anil reached The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of this film. Where Kapil asked him a question, if he gets a chance to steal the diet of one star in the industry, he will steal whose diet. The answer he gave was that the entire pole bandage was opened.

The actor said this

Anil Kapoor replied to this that he would like to get the most fit Tiger Shroff diet, but since the two have never worked together, that has not happened. At the same time, he definitely confessed that even if not Tiger but he has stolen his diet ie Disha Patni’s diet during the shooting of Malang. Just then what was Anil Kapoor saying is a big gesture towards relation of Tiger and Disha Patni

Celebrated new year together

There is often news about the direction and relation of Tiger. But there was a lot of talk about the separation of the two. But neither of them has ever been seen apart nor has they ever accepted a relationship with each other. At the same time, there are also news that this time both of them have celebrated the new year in Maldives.

Also read: ‘Gauri memes’ were searched in Bhabiji ghar par hain, now Neha Pendse will be acting as Anita on Vibhuti