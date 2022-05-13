Andres Hurtado surprised locals and strangers by attending the Government Palace in the company of 200 child cancer patients this Thursday, May 12. After his visit, the presenter gave a speech in front of President Pedro Castillo, whom he thanked for his initiative in favor of minors who suffer from this disease and come to the city of Lima to be treated.

The father of Josetty Hurtado and the parents of the minors wore polo shirts with the phrase: “I also have cancer”, with which they wanted to raise awareness among citizens to support the collection that has been launched in order to bring help to the different hospitals in which the little ones are cared for.

After his appearance at the Government Palace in the company of the singer Cecilia Bracamonte and expressing his words of gratitude, netizens recalled the day the Panamericana Televisión figure decided to support Hernando de Soto in the 2021 presidential elections. In addition, they recalled that, After knowing the candidates for the second round, the presenter revealed that he would vote for Keiko Fujimori, since he did not want a communist government for Peru.

Andrés Hurtado met with Pedro Castillo at the Government Palace.

What did the driver say about Pedro Castillo during the 2021 elections?

In one of the editions of his program “Saturday with Andrés”, the presenter stated that he had already decided his vote between the two candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo. He thus narrowed down his reasons for giving his support to one of them.

“This is the color (orange) for which Peruvians should vote without any shame. (…) I am not a fan of Keiko Sofía nor is she my friend, but I think we should give her a chance for the first time. (…) Mr. Castillo, his friend Maduro put me in jail because I showed him the reality of his citizens in our country. (…) You defend Maduro and want to convert this model country (Venezuela) to my Peru. In no way am I going to allow you to copy Venezuela here in Peru”, he expressed.

Andrés Hurtado grateful to Pedro Castillo

On the afternoon of this Thursday, May 12, Andrés Hurtado praised Pedro Castillo’s support for child cancer victims during his visit to the Government Palace. “If you like you can hate me, but what this man (Pedro Castillo) did in Iquitos, Amazonas, Piura, Lambayeque and Cajamarca (…). Finally, miracles are done, we are going to give cancer medicine to all of Peru, “he said.

Andrés Hurtado on criticism after meeting with Pedro Castillo

In his program on April 9, Andrés Hurtado said that he met with President Pedro Castillo at the Government Palace to make a request in favor of children suffering from a terminal illness. For this reason, he decided to respond to his detractors for his visit to the president. “An injection for cancer costs S / 14,000 to live 30 days. (…) That’s what I went to talk to the president, ”he mentioned. “They told me: ‘You stayed 3 hours and 15 minutes. Did you talk that much?’ And what Wednesday do you care about what I speak, what I do not speak, ”he added.