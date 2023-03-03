Ancelotti told reporters after the match: “We had a great possession of the ball, almost 60 percent, but our attacks were not successful.”

He added, “Barcelona’s defense was good, and they forced us to adopt the method of playing cross passes. We lacked effectiveness in the final third.”

Regarding Barcelona’s eligibility to win, Ancelotti commented: “We did not achieve the required result in the first leg, although we performed well. I do not think that Barcelona deserves to win. If we play the second leg with the same spirit, there will be many opportunities for us,” according to the Spanish newspaper “AS”. .

“Barcelona’s chances were hardly too limited. I think it was one of our best defensive performances this season,” Ancelotti concluded.

Barcelona took the lead in the 26th minute when Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga gifted the ball to Ferran Torres, who quickly passed it to Frank Casey, who shot towards the goal, but the ball rebounded from Eder Militao into the goal.

At first, the assistant referee indicated that there was offside, but TV replays via video assistant referee revealed that Casey was not offside.

The two teams will meet on the fifth of next April in Barcelona in the return match, with the winner facing Athletic Bilbao or Osasuna, who won 1-0 in the semi-final first leg at home on Wednesday.