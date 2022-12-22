Chivas and Grupo Pachuca have advanced the transfer of Víctor Guzmán for several days, even the company of the Martínez family is already waiting for Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo, who will be part of the negotiation as part of the payment, to join to the training sessions of the León de Nicolás Larcamón. However, in recent days all the movement has slowed down and the obstacle is on the side of the Verde Valle team.
The agreement between Grupo Pachuca and Angulo is complete, the problem is being encountered by Guadalajara and Víctor Guzmán due to minimal contractual issues, in which both parties do not end up agreeing. The soccer player’s salary has been defined for a long time, specifically, since the failed transfer attempt in 2019, the figure established at that time was respected by both parties, however, now it is in the bonuses for performance and achievements, where Chivas and the ‘pocho’ you find disparities.
The money that Chivas offers for each goal, assist, each game won, each title won does not convince Guzmán, who hopes that the club will increase the figures in that ranking so that he can then sign the contract, a signature that has been delayed longer than expected. that should. Guadalajara will have to give up a little more money in favor of Guzmán, who expects more gratitude if he makes a significant individual difference in Guadalajara’s favor. Both parties want to speed up and it is hoped that the differences will be resolved this week, so that the footballer can put himself in the hands of Paunovic.
#details #stop #return #Víctor #Guzmán #Chivas
