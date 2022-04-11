Two people protect themselves from the rain while walking through the center of Murcia, in a file photograph. / MF

After two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, the regional Holy Week kicked off last Friday with spring temperatures and clear skies. An ideal setting for the processions to shine in all their splendor that could go awry in the coming days, according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Although they initially warned of a wet start to the week, the Aemet forecasts for this Monday indicate that the day will pass without rainfall in much of the Community, with clear skies that will begin to cover throughout the afternoon. However, after 6:00 p.m., minor showers may occur in the Northwest.

The scenario changes for Tuesday, when the data from the Aemet do foresee a day marked by rain and the possibility that there will even be storms in a general way. In the capital of the Region, rainfall will be present throughout the day, with a probability of between 95 and 100%, with storms throughout the afternoon and night.

A scenario very similar to the one that will occur in Lorca, where the Aemet forecasts storms throughout the day with a probability of 100%. Also in the Northwest and the Altiplano it will rain during the morning and there will be storms in the second half of the day. Thus, only Cartagena is free from storms, although the rainfall will not give up throughout the day, with a possibility of between 80 and 95%.

Wednesday will be a carbon copy of what happened in the previous day, with rains and storms in almost the entire region with a probability that does not fall below 80% in any region. Even with a view to Holy Thursday, the rain will keep the brotherhoods on edge. In Murcia, the Aemet informs that the day will pass with cloudy intervals and little rain, with a probability of precipitation of 50%, as in Lorca and Cartagena, where this figure rises to 60%.

In the Altiplano, on the other hand, the forecast is somewhat less benevolent and raises the risk of precipitation to 75%, while the day will pass in the Northwest with cloudy skies, but without the need to go outside with an umbrella.