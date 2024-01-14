With the beginning of 2024, students at all school levels have already returned to classes. After the winter break for Christmas and New Year, students have already returned to schools and began the second half of the school calendar that will conclude in the middle of this year. In this context, whether to organize trips or simply to enjoy rest, students and families seek to know What days there are no classes in the United States during 2024.

The US school year is 180 days long and includes the two-week winter break during the holidays. There, children and adolescents can enjoy free time and spend the holidays without the obligation of schedules and effort that the school routine implies. After those vacations, classes resumed on Monday, January 8. Within the following months, it must be considered that There are five holidays in which students will not go to school, added to another five located in the second half of 2024.

The holidays of 2024 in the United States

January 15 – Birth of Martin Luther King Jr. February 19th – George Washington's birthday may 17th – Memorial Day 19th of June – Juneteenth July 4th – Independence Day September 2 – Labor Day October 14th -Columbus Day November 11th – Veterans Day November 28 – Thanksgiving Day December 25th – Christmas

The aforementioned calendar is derived from the official websites of the United States government and different embassies. It should be noted that by July 4 many students may already be on vacation, depending on when each school's calendar ends.

Additionally, these dates apply nationwide. The aforementioned information does not contemplate state holidays or even school parties and anniversaries that could alter the school year and lead to some modification of the ten without classes that remain in 2024 outside of the summer holidays.