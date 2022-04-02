Mexico.- We are a few days away from the official start of the vacation period for Sholy emanates, next Sunday, April 10, which means that many people will be able to travel. Therefore, we have brought you some tips that will help you acquire cheaper flight tickets. This due to the multiple factors that intervene to make a flight more economical.

Although one of the recommended ways to acquire cheaper flights is to buy them in advance; the question is How many days before and what day should I buy my flight?

According to various specialized travel pages, the ideal is that book your tickets two weeks in advance of the day you plan to travel, since after that time the price may increase.

Although some believe that buying tickets well in advance helps you save, the truth is that there is no significant difference between buying your plane tickets a few months before or the recommended two weeks.

Other tips to have consider at the moment buy a flight is the day you plan to travel, because there are usually cheapest flights monday thursday than the days considered as weekends.

Although we know that it is difficult to find flights during the week, it is known that some airlines usually place cheaper flights these days, especially Tuesdays and Wednesdays, because airlines work by supply and demand.

It is also important to consider the time you want to travel, as airlines generally have cheaper flights during the late night and early morning hours.