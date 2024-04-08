What day is the match between Boca and Estudiantes corresponding to date 11 of the League Cup completed?

Although he still has a match (vs Students), Mouth I needed to beat Newell's Old Boys in Rosario to reduce the margin of error. And the Xeneize correctly fulfilled its objective by winning 1-3 thanks to the goals of Christian Medina, Luca Langoni and Kevin Zenondespite the discount of Julian Fernandez. In this way, the blue and gold box remains in fourth position in the Zone B with 22 points, since Defense and Justice He also won his respective commitment to be in third with 23 units.

Boca and Estudiantes will complete the remaining 63 minutes on Friday the 12th. The League will announce this this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/psc26ziECe — Seba Infanzon (@unico_grande_12) April 8, 2024

In this way, the last date will be played from Saturday to Tuesday, with the matches that define the classifications for the League Cup playoffs being played on Monday or Tuesday. That is the previous schedule that must be approved in a while.