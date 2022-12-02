Geomagnetic storms are disturbances in the magnetic field of our planet Earth, and these are produced by the sudden increase in the particles emitted by solar flares that reach the magnosphere, generating alterations in the Earth’s magnetic field.

Geomagnetic storms affect the whole world, however, the amplitudes in which they can be observed are different in each region, the largest being those that occur where the latitude is highest.

These phenomena are classified by the agency NOAA of the United States based on their intensity and the effects that they produce, for which they can be enumerated in values G1 to G5.

Although the effects that G1 storms can produce on humans and life in general are unknown, they can affect technology.

In this sense, according to the NOAA agency, the G1-type geomagnetic storms they can affect electrical transmission systems by weakening their power fluctuations.

Likewise, they come to affect the operations of space systems, generating minor effects on the operation of satellites.

It may interest you:

On the other hand, the G1 also affect other systems, such as the orientation of some migratory animals and at higher levels, auroras commonly appear at high latitudes.