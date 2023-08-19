In recent days, the rumor has gained strength about a possible departure of Charly Rodríguez by the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Media and fans put it back in stripedassuring that the Monterrey Football Club would be interested in the Mexican midfielder, and that in exchange they would offer ‘Ponchito’ González.
There was also talk that Rogelio Funes Mori could be used as a bargaining chip by Rayados in order to finalize the signing of Charly Rodríguez. And although this would make sense for Cruz Azul, who is still looking for a quality forward center, after Germán Berterame’s injury it seems difficult for Rayados to get rid of their historic scorer, even though in Monterrey they assure that the board is not there at all satisfied with the performance of the ‘Twin’.
According to information from Fernando Esquivel, there are still no negotiations between Rayados and Cruz Azul to carry out the aforementioned exchange. However, the aforementioned source does not rule out that the talks between the two directives could begin to take place in the coming days.
It should be noted that Cruz Azul is currently more interested in registering quality players, especially with offensive characteristics, than in selling footballers who can contribute something to the team led by Joaquin Moreno.
In the case of Chary Rodríguez in particular, they would be willing to sell it, as long as the interested team was a European. However, if someone in Mexico, in this case Rayados, arrives and puts eight million dollars on the table, they wouldn’t mind thanking the player and closing the transfer.
