🚨🤠 Just to clarify:

🔴 Until now there is NO Rayados offer for Charly Rodríguez.

🔵 I repeat, they hope to send one in the next few days. Contacts follow.

🔴 Names are already being handled as possible exchanges: Funes Mori and Ponchito González stand out.

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 19, 2023