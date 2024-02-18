The Mexican journalist Daniel Bisognowho works on 'Ventaneando', a TV Azteca program, He is one of the most famous in Mexican entertainment, Because with his comments about artists he provokes controversy and that is why he has gotten into a lot of trouble with them.

Daniel Bisogno is always 'on everyone's lips' for her work as an entertainment journalist, but also for her private life, because before her marriage to Cristina Riva Palacio He had romances with other famous people such as Mariana Ávila and Andrea Escalona.

Let's focus on Cristina Riva Palacio, ex-wife of Daniel Bisogno. The marriage between the two lasted around 5 years and as a result of their relationship they had Michaela, a beautiful girl whom he constantly invites to 'Ventaneando' and brags about him on social networks.

Cristina Riva Palacio, Daniel Bisogno and their daughter. Instagram photo

Cristina Riva Palacio was the second ex-wife of Daniel Bisognoleads a private life, because she does not like anything related to the world of entertainment and although on several occasions different media want to interview her in Mexico CityShe refuses.

Cristina Riva Palacio is originally from Mexico City, She is currently 35 years old, she describes herself on Instagram as a woman dedicated to her home and her daughter Michaela, in addition to liking exercise, sports such as swimming, skiing, motocross and a fitness life.

Beautiful, young and intelligent Cristina Riva Palacio, ex-wife of Daniel Bisogno. Instagram photo

Cristina Riva Palacio is a businesswoman and known for being a “fitness mom.”

It is known that since 2013, Cristina and Daniel Bisogni, host of 'Ventaneando', had a loving relationship, they married in Acapulco, Guerrero in 2014 and in 2016 their daughter Michaela was born. The couple divorced during 2019.

