This Tuesday, the Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner reached the Senate, from where it was connected to the Trial of the Road case to pronounce his “last words” in the oral trial against him.

The vice president, who was constituted as a lawyer in her own cause (in the allegations the lawyers speak, not the defendants), defended herself for more than an hour. She questioned in court the legitimacy of the trial and said that prosecutors Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola should be investigated and tried.

Cristina Kirchner began her plea with a harsh accusation against the judges: “I said that this is a lawfare court, but in reality this court is a firing squad.”

That squad, according to her, aims to “stigmatize” her government and all its “achievements.” “The purpose of the judicial party is to stigmatize and discipline the leaders in the Argentine Republic.”

And he questioned, once again, the prosecutors Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola. He said that they could well be “star journalists from Clarín or La Nación” and that they ended their argument on the same day as “another execution”, 50 years later, alluding to the events known as the Trelew massacre. “They could not replicate or deny any of the facts,” he said.

“I was not wrong. The sentence was written, but I did not imagine that she was going to be as badly accused as I was by the Prosecutor’s Office. Nothing they said could prove it. It was shown that the facts had not even existed ”, she affirmed.

The vice president also complained that they accuse her of illicit association while in the case of the attack against her that figure was not applied. And regarding the other accusation, that of fraud against the State, she said: “Do you seriously believe that my government committed fraud against the public administration? We, who delivered a debt-reduced country, whose living conditions were much better?

After Cristina Kirchner’s presentation on Tuesday, which lasted 20 minutes, the other defendants said they would not speak and the court announced the verdict date: will be next December 6. Before, between Monday the 5th and Tuesday the 6th in the morning, the four remaining defendants will have the opportunity to give their last words.

The defense of Fernández de Kirchner that he will upload to his social networks

Cristina Kirchner announced that she would upload a document entitled “The 20 lies of the Highway case” to her networks with the aim of denying the accusations of the prosecutors. She said that she did not want to exceed the time allotted to the “last words” and that, in this other way, she would answer the judicial questions.

What is Cristina Kirchner accused of in the Highway case?

In the case, the alleged irregularities in the concession of 51 public works to firms of the businessman Báez during the governments of the late Néstor are judged

Kirchner (2003-2007) and Cristina Fernández (2007-2015) in the southern province of Santa Cruz, the political cradle of Kirchnerism.

In this trial, Fernández is accused of having committed crimes of illicit association and fraudulent administration of public funds, a process that could give her 12 years in prison and disqualification for life from holding public office for corruption.

What other processes weigh on the Argentine vice president?

The vice president, who in recent years has circumvented the requests for preventive detention issued against her in various cases -in many of which she was dismissed- thanks to the privileges that protect her, has always defended her innocence and has claimed to be the target of a political persecution.

On August 22, the Prosecutor’s Office asked Fernández for a sentence of 12 years in prison and the disqualification from holding public office for life, while proposing to seize assets of the defendants in this trial for a sum of 5,231 million pesos ( about 30.4 million dollars).

Prosecutors accused the ex-president of having created, together with her deceased husband, Néstor Kirchner, “one of the most extraordinary matrices of corruption” in Argentina.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

TIME

