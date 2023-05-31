How many times have you sent a CV, a cover letter or a spontaneous application without even receiving a response? We don’t want to discourage you but it is a rather common situation: today the number of graduates in Italy is very high; according to the latest Istat data, it reaches over 30%. Although the figure is in any case lower than the European average which is close to 50%, the Italian world of work does not offer great opportunities to those who have finished university without important connections.

And that’s exactly what Cristian Onorato tells us, a boy like many others born into a family that is not rich and who had to fight to create his own opportunities. But his is not a story that leaves a bad taste in the mouth, he knew how to be the architect of his own destiny and his story can inspire others to take courage and change their lives.

“Eventually it all comes back, and if it hasn’t come back yet, then it means it’s not over yet”: this is one of the quotes that the emotional mindset expert Coach loves to pronounce to convince those who trust him to fight to change their lives. From a rejected young man to a successful street professional, he has made it and surely what he tells can become an inspiration for many who can also learn through videos, reels and zooms.

How Cristian Onorato’s life has changed

Cristian Onorato was born into a family with few possibilities, certainly not rich and also experiences a strong emotional moment with an absent father who returns only after several years. Despite this he never stops losing heart and Cristian as a child does nothing but bet on himself, learning to understand his own potential and talents. He started out at age 8, selling Pokémon cards and then moved on to secondhand furniture and newspapers.

Although his CV was never rich enough in skills, experience or qualifications, he always knew how to get by and not only that: he was able to understand perfectly how cut it was for the sale. Grown up, he decides to enroll in university hoping that title could make a difference. After 5 years of commitment and sacrifices he graduated in Economics but the situation did not change: despite his enthusiasm, his curricula were rejected not only in Italy but also in other areas of Europe such as France and Spain where he hoped to find fortune.

In March 2020, still very young and with just over 50 euros in his current account, he decided to go for broke. He probably he must have thought something like “others don’t believe in me, but I can do it” and so he decided to invest in himself, opening the doors to the world of network marketing.

Today he is one of the most influential marketers in the sector, with a community of over 3260 users and at the age of 28 he has two companies in Dubai and a monthly turnover equal to that of an employee over 7 years.

What does its history teach us?

– Take courage. The first important teaching that he transmits to us is to have the courage to dare, to step outside the box, not to think rigidly about the world of work and above all not to get stuck on the concept of a “permanent position”.

– Bet on yourself. If the doors in your face don’t stop slamming open an alternative window; you must be the first to believe in your potential even by investing in your work plan.

– Don’t stop training. Training is essential, it must be continuous in order to improve one’s performance and above all to keep up with the times and market demands.

– Don’t give up. Cristian, above all, teaches us not to give up not to have a passive attitude towards work and opportunities but to take our own destiny into our own hands by becoming the creators.

Why should you give this type of marketing a chance?

Not being tied to a fixed schedule, those who dedicate themselves to this activity can organize their day according to personal and family needs: you can work from home, avoiding daily traffic and saving precious time. It also allows you to work anywhere in the world, simply by having an internet connection: there are in fact many people who can travel, spend time with family or pursue other passions, while simultaneously working in network marketing.

Those who are good at organizing and selling can earn much more than they can do with a traditional employee job; this is because multi-level marketing provides for remuneration based on the results obtained, encouraging those who work well and committing them more and more to achieve ever higher goals.

In this type of business you work as a team, trying to support each other, creating a network of collaborators who lend each other support in achieving the set goals. Those who are able to network and form effective relationships get great value in this activity, but even those who are not used to networking can learn the right techniques to do so.