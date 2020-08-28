Hundreds of white chairs stand side by side on the large green lawn on the south side of the White House. On this mild summer evening, guests greet each other with handshakes, kisses and hugs, everything seems so normal. But nothing is normal this Thursday.

Starting with the size of the event: 1,000 to 1,500 guests are invited, which violates pretty much every rule, not only in the capital Washington, but also against the guidelines issued by the US government itself in the corona pandemic.

To make matters worse, hardly any of the guests on the fourth and final night of the Republican convention wears a mask. This is now compulsory in the District of Columbia for everyone who is in public and cannot keep the recommended distance – even President Donald Trump recently gave up his months of refusal and called wearing a face mask a “patriotic duty”. Shaking hands is also strongly discouraged.

The White House as a place for a party political event

But many consider the place where Trump holds his “Acceptance Speech” as a newly nominated presidential candidate to be the greatest atrocity. Many warned that the White House, actually the home of the entire people, is the absolutely wrong place for a party-political event.

The Trump team did not let that stop them. Not in the past three days. And certainly not that evening. And so it looks on the South Lawn like at one of Trump’s beloved MAGA election campaign rallies – the huge black sign with big yellow letters “Trump – Pence – Make America Great Again – 2020” is clearly visible.

The whole setting, which shows a carefree atmosphere that is so unusual in times of pandemics: the Trump party creates its own reality. Crisis, which crisis? Once again she makes it clear: rules are for others.

The party conference lasted four days

The speech of the president, who wants to be re-elected on November 3, has been announced for 10.30 p.m. local time. It should be the brilliant conclusion of a four-day coronation mass, which had to take place largely virtually due to the pandemic. But at least Trump speaks live – and in front of an audience. He doesn’t seem to enjoy anything anymore.

In front of him, various speakers demonstrate again – mostly recorded in advance – how the election victory should succeed in the opinion of the party strategists. The topics were to be heard throughout the four days: “Forward in freedom or backward in socialism?” Asks Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader in the US House of Representatives, right at the beginning. The Americans would have a choice.

Other speakers, including a noticeably large number of African Americans that evening, testify to how successful the American economy was under Trump (until the corona virus, also known here as the China virus, struck), or how dangerous the political ideas were of Democrats and their presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Again warnings against the “radical left”

But the most important message of the evening is the violence on the streets of American cities and the “radical left” (equated with the Democrats and Biden), which the police want to reduce. A man named Patrick Lynch, of a New York police charity, said the Democrats have given up the streets and see police officers as enemies.

Ann Dorn tells about her husband David, a retired police officer who was killed in the unrest that broke out in St. Louis after the death of the African American George Floyd in a brutal police operation. She fights back tears as she recounts the horror she goes through every day. Her message is impressive – and clearly understandable, even when she says that President Trump only wants to help the cities under pressure to restore order there. Biden or the Democrats does not attack Ann Dorn, their message is: The country must come together peacefully to end the chaos.

What she leaves out, Rudy Giuliani makes up for. With the crowbar. The New York mayor, once feared by at least as many as respected for his “Law and Order” policy, appeared as a dodgy figure in the Ukraine affair last year, after which it was longer around him. But now, a good two months before the election and in view of the modest poll numbers for Trump, there is also a role for him. Because: He can rumble.

Rudy Giuliani is there again

In the mid-1990s, New York, “once described as the capital of crime”, developed into America’s safest metropolis. “Today my city is in shock,” says Giuliani. Murders, shootings and brutal crimes would increase like never before. “We are seeing the return of riots and looting.”

But the Democratic Mayor Bill DeBlasio is preventing the police from arresting criminals. And now the Democrats wanted to do to America what they would have done to New York. With Biden, they wanted to make an unsuitable man as president who had changed his principles so often that he no longer had any.

Not that DeBlasio is particularly popular with many New Yorkers, he’s a controversial mayor, to say the least. But it doesn’t take long for the fact checkers on Twitter to counter Giuliani’s statements with statistics. There were 673 murders in New York in 2000, the last year of Giuliani’s tenure. Last year there were 319. And even in the first seven months of this crisis year there were “only” 235.

Hundreds of Trump supporters have come to the White House. Photo: imago images / UPI Photo

The message: only Donald Trump can make America safe again

Nevertheless: the message has been sent and can be repeated indefinitely on social networks. It reads: Only a re-election of Donald Trump will make America safe again. That this president had promised in his “Acceptance Speech” four years ago that he would put an end to violence on the streets, and that America, which Republicans are so eager to characterize as dangerous, chaotic and brutal, is a country ruled by President Trump is apparently no longer bothering.

Before the president steps onto the podium to the sound of an election campaign, it is up to “First Daughter” Ivanka Trump to heat up the mood. She succeeds. She portrays her father as a president who stands up for the average American. He is a “president of the people” who takes action against the status quo, uprisings and “endless wars”. A president of “common sense”.

Different to the other members of the Trump family who performed at the convention, Ivanka speaks emotionally and lovingly about her father. You could also say that she is doing what Trump’s wife Melania briefly touched on in her speech on Tuesday. Sometimes she makes the audience laugh. For example when she talks about the president’s communication style.

Ivanka Trump speaks fondly about her father

“My father has strong convictions. He knows what he believes and he says what he thinks. Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands,” says Ivanka, who works as his adviser in the White House . “I understand that my father’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste, and I know that some of his tweets can feel a bit unfiltered. But the results, the results speak for themselves.”

She adds, “Dad, people attack you because you’re unconventional. But I love you because you’re authentic. And I respect you because you’re effective.” Looking at her father’s criticism of the capital and the political elite, she says: “Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington.”

Ivanka also does not leave out the topic of Corona. However, she praises the actions of her father and his government so overly that even the Trump-friendly listeners seem to need some time before they applaud.

The speech lasts more than an hour

The fact that the USA is holding sad records in the pandemic did not play a role on any single evening at the party congress. In almost all speeches you could get the impression that the corona crisis is a thing of the past. Even with Trump, who punctually begins his more than an hour-long speech.

No country is recovering from the economic consequences of the crisis as quickly as the USA, the president claims. Much of what he says about Corona is known to those who have followed his countless appearances in the White House briefing room since the crisis began. In short: The virus came from China via the previously so successful United States. He, Trump, then did everything right. And other countries are far worse off. Also: the recovery is imminent, but possibly only after the election.

It’s a little more interesting when Trump sends hints about his plans for a possible second term. An important point: He will cut taxes, and huge. It will probably resonate with many who could benefit from it.

The fact checkers have a lot of work to do that evening

He gives those who have to check his statements for truthfulness to do properly. It will be rather easy in places where he claims, against better knowledge, that Joe Biden wants to enable abortions “until shortly before birth” and take away the citizens’ weapons (he does not want to). Or when he says Biden and the Democrats wanted to dismantle police “all over the country” (either).

Which brought him to the current crisis topic, to which he devoted himself extensively and in several places in his speech. His party condemned “with the strongest words” the uprisings, looting, arson and violence in “democratically governed cities like Kenosha, Minneapolis, Portland“.

He does not say a word about the young, self-proclaimed militia officer who shot and killed three people during the riots in Kenosha on Tuesday evening. He is said to have been a Trump fan, according to American media reports. Nor does the President mention the name of the seriously injured African American Jacob Blake, who has been paralyzed from the waist down since a white police officer shot him several times in the back. This incident sparked the new protests against racism and police violence.

“Joe Biden is the destroyer of America’s jobs”

He prefers to speak of “radical left anarchists” and warns of the destruction of the country by a “socialist agenda”. Like his Vice President Mike Pence the day before, Trump says no one can be safe in America if Biden wins.

The election decides “whether we save the American dream,” Trump continues. Whether “millions of high-paying jobs” would be created or whether US industry would be “ground up” and millions of jobs migrated abroad. Whether “law-abiding Americans would be protected” or whether “violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens” would get a free hand.

“Joe Biden is not the savior of America’s soul – he is the destroyer of America’s jobs,” says Trump. If the Democrat got the chance, he would destroy “American greatness.” He, on the other hand, will bring “American jobs” back into the country, as he has been doing for years.

He seems powerless – because he stays with the speech?

Americans have actually heard everything he says one way or another. Among other things, in the past four days. Since Trump actually sticks to the speech, which was once again drafted in the lead by his chief ideologist Stephen Miller, his appearance also seems rather weak. That is strange, considering how much importance the strategists placed on a perfect congress strategy under these difficult conditions. And that the president is a former reality TV star.

When Trump finishes his long speech, fireworks are set off at the nearby Washington Monument, illuminating the capital’s sky. The words “Trump 2020” can be read briefly. An opera singer belts out Italian arias – in the garden of the White House. Then this party congress will also be over.