Ecuador has the eyes of the world on rampant insecurity and transnational criminal gangs, smeared by drug trafficking, who send messages of power with murders. ‘Los Lobos’, ‘Los Tiguerones’ or ‘Los Choneros’ are the ones that, up to now, appear in the news related to the violence in that country.

Ecuador has become a scene of blood. It is evidenced in murders on public roads and death sentences, which are carried out for those who decide to wage a frontal war against organized crime, as was the case of Agustín Intriago, mayor of Manta, the third largest city in Ecuador; and the recent assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Homicide rates skyrocketed. They jumped from 86.3% in 2022 and to 74% in the first half of 2023, according to calculations by InSight Crime, a foundation dedicated to the study and investigation of threats to national and citizen security in Latin America and the Caribbean. Who are the criminal groups that are behind these violent deaths is the obvious question and it is accompanied by the reasons that motivate this situation.

A soldier frisks a driver at a roadblock in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Thursday, August 10, 2023. © AP /Cesar Munoz

A problem of transnational drug trafficking

For InsightCrime, the cause of the violence has to do with the drug trafficking business due to Ecuador’s strategic location, between two of the main cocaine-producing countries: Colombia and Peru, and to this is added the weak controls of the Ecuadorian authorities.

Supporting this theory, Human Rights Watch, which has also closely followed the situation, assures that the overflowing violence in recent months in Ecuador is a consequence of the war for territorial control between criminal gangs such as “Los Choneros” and “Los Lobos.” , in alliance with Colombian, Mexican and Albanian drug traffickers.

This gives the problem a transnational character, which is reinforced by the arrest of six Colombians on suspicion of the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

There are more factors at play. Edmundo Moncayo, head of the prison service, adds a power vacuum, a reckoning and rivalry between gangs that has been left by the death of Jorge Zambrano, alias ‘Rasquiña’, leader of ‘Los Choneros’, in December 2020, and riots, which from that year to date have left at least 400 prisoners dead, according to the body that manages the prisons (SNAI).

Exterior view of the Bellavista prison after a riot, in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Ecuador, on May 9, 2022. © AFP – Juan Carlos Perez

‘Los Lobos’, alleged allies of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)

It is one of the gangs causing the security crisis that the country is going through, also involved in prison massacres, with illicit businesses, mainly drug trafficking and extortion, according to local authorities.

The bulk of its criminal violence occurs mainly on the coast of Ecuador, through which one of the main drug trafficking routes passes, which has made Ecuadorian ports springboards to send large quantities of cocaine, through maritime trade, to Europe and USA.

‘Los Choneros’, the gang that rules the prisons

The candidate Villavicencio had publicly denounced “a very serious threat from one of the bosses of the Sinaloa Cartel” in which he directly mentioned alias ‘Fito’, designated as head of the ‘Los Choneros’ gang.

The origin of its name is due to the town of Chone, in the coastal province of Manabí. Ecuadorian authorities identified the group as the armed wing of a Colombian drug cartel, with control over maritime trafficking routes across the Pacific to Mexico and the United States.

And according to InSightCrime, “since 2011, ‘Los Choneros’ have become one of the most violent prison gangs in the country, with a permanent presence in penitentiaries throughout Ecuador. As well as micro-trafficking, hit men, extortion and smuggling operations in multiple cities.”

Future, sure?

On the same day of the assassination, the Americas Division of Human Rights Watch warned that the increase in organized crime is endangering the lives of Ecuadorians and their institutions, and urged urgent security policies that respect human rights to protect to the citizens of that country effectively.

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso gestures, on the day of his annual report to the nation, a week after dissolving the National Assembly and calling early elections, in Quito, Ecuador, May 24, 2023. © REUTERS/Karen Toro

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, declared a State of Emergency after the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, but did not postpone the holding of presidential elections scheduled for August 20.

Lasso has been strongly criticized by the opposition, which sees him as a weak leader against drug trafficking. However, he recently gave the order to increase the number of police and soldiers on the streets, better equipped, but the hiring process is underway and has taken longer than expected.

With AP, AFP, EFE and local media