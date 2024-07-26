As we have informed you, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, alleged leader and founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, He turned himself in to US authorities on Thursday, May 25together with Joaquin Guzman Lopezbrother of Ovidio Guzmán and member of the “Los Chapitos” faction of the same cartel.

The delivery took place at a private airport in the border town of El Paso, Texas, before agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This event represents a significant fact in the fight against drug trafficking, since “El Mayo” Zambada He has been one of the most wanted criminals in the world, with a reward of up to 15 million dollars (approximately 276 million Mexican pesos) offered for his capture.

This amount was revealed by the US authorities who continued their search after the intensification of efforts that began in 2021 when up to 5 million dollars were offered for crucial information leading to the capture of the four sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

What crimes is Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada accused of?

The accusations against ZBoth include a number of serious crimes reflecting their alleged leadership in large-scale criminal activities.

He was charged by US federal authorities last February withand conspire to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, a drug responsible for a high number of deaths in the US, especially among young people aged 18 to 45.

In addition, it faces cacharges for conspiracy involving cocaine and marijuana, money launderingillegal possession of firearms for promote drug trafficking, extortioncomplicity in drug-related murder, participation in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country, and kidnapping.

The capture of Zambada and his associate could have important implications for the dynamics of international drug trafficking and the power structure within the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most influential and extensive criminal groups in the world.