‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ from 1974 is a horror classic widely watched by lovers of the genre and a fixture in this terrifying month of October, in which Halloween. This film directed by Tobe Hooper It had an alternative sequel in 2022 and was a success in streaming. However, what few know is the real story on which the film was based. leatherfacewhich is about a cruel and tragic crime from the 1950s.

In the following note, we will tell you all the details of director Tobe Hooper’s inspiration to produce the film ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ in 1974 and who was the real murderer behind the character Leatherface.

The true story of ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (1974)

Ed Gein, the murderer who inspired 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974).

Director of ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (1974) has stated that The events shown in the film are not real, but the plot did take inspiration from various crimes that took place in the United States. in the postwar era in the 1970s. The most notable of these is the story of Ed Gein, a serial killer. This man was born in 1906 in Wisconsin and was the son of an alcoholic father and an ultra-religious mother, with whom he lived for several years in apparent family violence.

In 1945, Gein was left alone, since his mother, Augusta, was the only relative he had left alive and died of a stroke. However, the terror that shocked the population was what the Police found 12 years later in Ed’s house: in the search to find a missing woman, they arrived at this man’s house and found Bernice Worden hanging by the ankles, without head or intestines. Likewise, there were many other human remains scattered everywhere, as well as skulls that he used as bowls and furniture covers made from human skin.

The murderer confessed that he had killed two women: Bernice Worden and Mary Hogan, but that he obtained the other skulls from desecrating graves in his city cemetery. All this cruel true story was the basis for ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and the inspiration to create leatherface and his family.

Where to watch ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (1974) ONLINE?

‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ from 1974, directed by Tobe Hoopecan be seen ONLINE on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video, so you only need to have an active subscription to this service to enjoy this horror classic. However, if what you want is to watch the movie online and for FREE, we tell you that you may be able to find it on pages like Cuevana or others, but as they are websites dedicated to piracy, you must enter them at your own risk.

