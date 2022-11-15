Sinaloa.- Throughout Mexico and Latin America there are more than 1,000 Grupo Elektra service centers, among them, there is service in Culiacán Sinaloa, with full availability and service to its customers, however, a sinaloense went viral on TikTok, because claims Elektra because they picked him up when he was resting.

“what courage gives“, is what a man says when he is disrupted in one of the branches of the most important department store in Mexico.

This when uploading a video on the platform TikTokthrough his account, @UnSinaloensePerdido, with the description, “They don’t let you rest” showed the funny moment.

In the squares of the Mexican conglomerate, there is exhibition screens, electrical appliances, computers, video games, living rooms and dining rooms, at its more than 1,200 points of sale in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

In the company of Ricardo Salinas Pliego founded in 1950, offer services to comfort payment of their customersbut apparently their materials are so well made that everyone wants to go to bed in their different types of mattressesfrom matrimonial, King size, spring and spring air.

One of your clients jumped at the chance to use a flexible pad that sits over the bed, but unfortunately it was interrupted by employees of the branch in Culiacána city in northwestern Mexico.

The inhabitant of Sinaloa, during the video pointed out, “What courage it gives that don’t let one rest anymoreis lying down and this one gets up, gives a lot of courage ”.

The man, when filming the comedy moment, showed his hat that he had on top of a wooden cabinet, next to a mattress.