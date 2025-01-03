International calls from unknown numbers have become one of the most popular ways to carry out scams and extortion and obtain our personal and banking information. But the truth is that all calls of this type do not have to be dangerous, and to be able to differentiate the bad ones you have to know which prefixes we should avoid.

The case of the prefix +263 is one that should put us on alert, since in this last year there have been many complaints from victims who claim to have been scammed or extorted after taking a call from an unknown phone number that began with this prefix.

The truth is that today there are many threats that come from simply picking up our phone with a call from an unknown number, since as INCIBE warned a few months ago, the simple gesture of answering “yes” could trigger a series of frauds in under your name.

Therefore, the best thing to do with this type of calls is to hang up and block them, and in today’s article we are going to explain how to do it.

Prefix +263: where it is from and how to block it

The prefix +263 is an international telephone code that has had the authorities on alert for several years now, and the Civil Guard has pointed it out on several occasions as one to avoid.

This area code belongs to Zimbabweand as we said for several years now, users have reported receiving insistent calls from unknown numbers that started like this and then resulted in scams and extortion.

How to block these numbers

While it is true that by not picking up the calls we are already saving ourselves from this deception, The best we can do is block these numbers. For this there are several options, the first and simplest being block the specific number that just called uswe just have to click on it and our phone will give us the option.

The problem is that we are only blocking one number and scammers could use many other numbers that we would have to block individually. If you do not want to carry out this slow and tedious process, try call management and blocking apps that are capable of identifying and filtering calls and detecting those that are potentially dangerous. Some options are Call Blocker, Hiya or Call ID.