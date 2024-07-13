In recent years, Canada has become one of the most sought-after countries for millions of people around the world, as the territory is characterized by offering excellent job opportunities and a good quality of life.
However, to get to Canada There are certain foreigners who need to present a visa compulsorily.
And one of the greatest attractions of the country of the maple leaf is that there is a high level of quality of life.
In fact, a recent study that was conducted by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP) where the Global Peace Index and travel safety ratings of the Department of Statewhere factors such as the health sector, climate emergencies and terrorism were taken into account, to start with an interview with more than 2 thousand people, and where the following were chosen: Canada as the best country for solo travelers to visit.
If you are Mexican and want to go to Canada, then you must present a Canadian visa, or failing that, a United States visa, to enter the territory legally.
