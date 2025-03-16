None of the almost 200 countries in the world are in a position to meet the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agreed at the UN Headquarters in New York (United States) in 2015.

SDGs are part of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, an action plan formed by 17 objectives and 169 goals that began to set in 2012 For all countries, civil society, youth and companies in replacement of the Millennium Development Goals (MDG), signed in 2000 and expired in 2015.

In general, the SDGs intend to end poverty, combat inequality and fight climate change from 2016 to 2030, in order to achieve a decent life for everyone without anyone getting behind.

Representatives of 193 United Nations Member States then approved a resolution in which they recognize that the greatest challenge in today’s world was the eradication of poverty and affirmed that without achieving it there can be no sustainable development. However, obstacles such as Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and armed conflicts have slowed the progress of that agenda.

Alberto García-Rodríguez, from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and other colleagues from institutions of Argentina Austria, Finland and Mexico applied a set of automatic learning tools More than 20 years of continuous data.

Indicators

With this, they analyzed scores of 231 progress indicators designated by the UN towards the sustainable development objectives for 107 countries, as well as GDP data.

The analysis reveals complex links between the objectives, some of which act synergily and others as counterparts. For example, The objectives of climate action and consumption and production responsible seem to support each other, But they have a negative correlation with the other 15 SDGs, which suggests that the current economic system can hinder climate action objectives.

Meanwhile, the objective of eradicating poverty seems to be synergistic with most other SDGs.

No country seems to be able to meet the 17 objectives by 2030. However, when countries are grouped according to geographical, cultural and socioeconomic factors, The different groups seem to be advancing in different objectives.

For example, African and Asian countries (which have the lowest GDP) have low progress in objectives such as the end of poverty, gender equality and good health and well -being, but higher in climate action and responsible consumption and production.

On the basis of these results, Researchers ask that a new systemic approach be adopted to reach 17 ODs that is specific to each region and take into account the complex links between the objectives.

“It is evident that the current production and consumption patterns worldwide do not align well with our climate action objectives and seem to have a negative impact on other sustainable development goals. If we really aspire to a better future, it is necessary to act immediately,” they conclude.