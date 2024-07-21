Athletic Club Bilbao and La Roja star Nico Williams has a family history that reflects perseverance and courage. His parents, Felix and Maria Williams, are originally from Ghana, a West African country known for its rich culture and vibrant history.
He is only 21 years old, but Nico Williams is one of the greatest jewels of Athletic Club de Bilbao and La Roja. The young winger confirms this, after his outstanding Euro 2024 where he was chosen as the best player in the final that he managed to win with Spain.
The striker was born in the Spanish town of Pamplona on 12 July 2002. But his origins go back to Ghana, the birthplace of both his father Felix Williams and his mother Maria Williams. Ghana, located on the Gulf of Guinea, is a country with a diverse cultural heritage and a significant history in the fight for African independence.
Athletic Club Bilbao’s young prospect Nico Williams had the option of representing several national teams due to his dual nationality. Born in Pamplona, Spain, to Ghanaian parents, Nico could have chosen to play for both Spain and Ghana. Despite his African roots, Nico opted to represent La Roja, following a distinguished career in the youth ranks of the Spanish national team and making his senior debut in 2022.
Nico’s situation contrasts with that of his older brother, Iñaki Williams. Iñaki, also born in Spain and an established figure at Athletic Club, faced a similar decision. For years, Iñaki was considered for the Spanish national team and played in youth categories. However, in 2022, Iñaki decided to represent Ghana, the country of his parents’ origin, making his debut in the African national team and participating in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Nico’s choice to play for Spain and Iñaki’s for Ghana highlights the personal and emotional bond each player has with their roots and professional opportunities. While Nico pursues success with La Roja, Iñaki seeks to contribute to the growth of Ghanaian football, showing how two brothers can take different paths on the international stage.
