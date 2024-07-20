Lamine Yamal, the star of Barcelona and La Roja, was born in Spain. But the young winger (17 years old) has several origins, due to the birthplaces of his parents, Mounir Nasraoui and Sheila Ebana.
Although he is only 17 years old, Lamine Yamal is one of the brightest stars of Barcelona and La Roja. The young winger is about to confirm that after his monstrous campaign at Euro 2024, which included the title of best young player of the competition.
The forward was born in the Spanish town of Esplugues de Llobregat on 13 July 2007. His father, Mounir Nasraoui, was born in Morocco, while his mother was born in Equatorial Guinea.
His mother keeps a low profile, but one day she spoke to the media. “My son is Equatorial Guinean, hence his surname Ebana. When he was a child, I took him to Equatorial Guinea,” she said.
Lamine Yamal’s father is a different personality. The man has had several run-ins with the law. One of them resulted in a court conviction. Mounir Nasraoui had attacked a candidate for mayor of Mataró, Mónica Lora, who was occupying a tent of the Vox political party, along with several other people.
A few months ago, the Court of Instruction No. 3 of Mataró imposed a fine of 546 euros on Nasroui for the crimes of mistreatment and damage.
Because of his origins, Lamine Yamal was given the opportunity to represent the Moroccan national team. Rabie Takassa, one of the FRMF scouts, told the press: “Barcelona has a total diamond in its academy.” He added: “His technique, his vision of the game and his goal-scoring instinct. He is one of the best wingers I have ever seen in my life at the lower levels.”
Lamine Yamal has remained loyal to Spain and FC Barcelona. In fact, he has expressed his desire to continue the Blaugrana adventure and has already won the European Championship with La Roja.
