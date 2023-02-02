Argentinian midfielder and world champion Enzo Fernandez He is a new player for Chelsea from England, in a historic transfer that closed in €121 millionbeing the sixth most expensive signing in football.
The club that plays in the Premier League will pay Benfica from Portugal in six installments, but the other great lucky cast with the transaction is River Platewhich corresponds to a total of 52,485,000 euros for the boy of barely 22 years, between 25% of the future sale, the solidarity mechanism and the initial 10 million that Benfica put up for 75 percent of the passes plus the 8 in goals that he met.
That is why the “Millionaires” fans began to ‘play’ to be leaders and proposed different ideas to take advantage of that enormous amount. We went over a few and added our own to them.
Although it seems like a utopia and he currently works in Saudi Arabia, with a contract of more than 200 million euros per year at Al Nassr, River fans are excited about Cristiano Ronaldo.
Although the Monumental has been remodeled and was left impeccable, River fans dream of making it as European as possible to compete with top-level clubs in infrastructure, so part of those 50 million could go to continue modifying the new stadium.
River fans never forget the classic rival, which is why, in addition to improving theirs, they seek to ruin the expansion of the stadium for Boca.
Another idea was to be able to set up another River Camp, a training center that is in Ezeiza, in the vicinity of La Bombonera with the same objective of ruining their expansion.
The most probable, although each personal case will have to be analyzed. players like Lanzini, Funes Mori and Tucu Pereyra They will have the pass in their possession in June and are thinking of returning to River, who will have to seduce them with a project and, logically, with good contracts. The ultimate dream today is to take the world champion Nicholas Otamendi, who did not wear the red band but has been recognized as a fan of the club. We will see.
#River #million #Enzo #Fernández
Leave a Reply