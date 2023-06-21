The extensive search and rescue operation for the Titan, a commercial submersible that went missing during a dive on the wreck of the Titanic, continues unsuccessfully.

According to the US Coast Guard, contact was lost with the submersible after one hour and 45 minutes of submersion, with five people on board. The vessel was reported missing at 9:13 pm local time on Sunday, June 18.

The expedition was run by the US company OceanGate and was part of an eight-day voyage in which participants paid $250,000 per head to visit the wreck. As of Monday afternoon, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said the vessel likely had between 70 and 96 hours of oxygen for passengers. Time is running out.

The remains of the Titanic lie at a depth of 3,800 meters in the Atlantic, 700 km south of St John’s, Newfoundland. Finding an underwater vehicle the size of a small bus in this vast and remote expanse of ocean is no easy feat. This is what search and rescue teams are up against.

OceanGate’s Titan submersible disappears



Submersibles are manned vessels that move in a similar way to submarines, but within a much more limited radius of action. They are often used for research and exploration purposes. Unlike submarines, they usually have a window that allows passengers to look out and exterior cameras that offer a broader view of the submersible.

The missing submersible in question is an OceanGate personal watercraft called the Titan that can carry five people to depths of up to 4,000m. The Titan is about 6 meters long and reaches a speed of about 5.5 km per hour. Although submersibles are usually attached to a surface craft via a tether cable, video and photos suggest that the Titan likely operated independently of the surface craft.

According to the OceanGate website, the Titan is used “for survey and site reconnaissance, research and data collection, film and media production, and deep-sea hardware and software testing.”

It also features a “real-time helmet health monitoring (RTM) system.” It will likely include strain gauges to monitor the health of the Titan’s carbon fiber hull. A strain gauge is a type of sensor that can measure applied force and small deformations in material resulting from changes in pressure, stress, and weight.

Titan’s carbon fiber hull connects two domes made of composite titanium, a material capable of withstanding the pressures of the deep sea. At 3,800 meters below sea level (the depth of the Titanic) you can expect pressures some 380 times higher than the atmospheric pressure we are used to on the Earth’s surface.

Communication and rescue



The Titan would have an acoustic link with its surface ship, established via a transponder (a device for receiving a sonar signal) at its end, and a transceiver (a device that can both transmit and receive communications) on the ship. surface.

This link allows for underwater acoustic positioning as well as sending short text messages back and forth to the surface vessel. But the amount of data that can be shared is limited and often includes basic telemetry and status information.

The Titan is a battery-powered vessel. Since she has lost all contact with her surface ship, it is possible that she suffered a power failure. Ideally, an emergency backup power source (such as a stand-alone battery) would be available to maintain emergency and life support equipment, but it’s unclear if the Titan had one.

According to reports, at least two planes, a submarine and sonar buoys are being used to locate it. These buoys listen for underwater noise, including distress beacons that may have been fired.

One of the main challenges of the rescue efforts will be coping with weather conditions, which will further reduce the already narrow search window.

What could have happened?



At best, the Titan may have lost power and will have a built-in safety system to help it return to the surface. For example, she may be equipped with additional weights that would be dropped to instantly increase her buoyancy and return her to the surface.

Another possibility is that the boat has lost power and has ended up at the bottom of the ocean. This would be a more problematic result.

In the worst case it will have suffered a catastrophic failure in its pressurized casing. Although Titan’s composite hull is built to withstand the intense pressures of the deep, any flaw in its shape or construction could compromise its integrity, in which case there is a risk of implosion.

Another possibility is that a fire has broken out on board, for example due to an electrical short circuit. This could compromise the vehicle’s electronic systems used for boat navigation and control. Fires are disastrous in closed underwater environments and can incapacitate crew and passengers.

Time is of the essence. Search and rescue teams will have to find the ship before its limited supplies of oxygen and water run out.

In scientific circles there is an ongoing debate about the relative merits of manned submersibles, in which every deployment carries a security risk, and the safety of crew and passengers is paramount.

Today, most underwater research and offshore industrial work is done with robotic and unmanned vehicles. The loss of one of these vehicles may jeopardize the work being done, but at least lives are not at stake.

In light of these developments, there is likely to be an intense debate about the risks associated with using these systems to support deep-sea tourism.

This article has been published in ‘The conversation‘.