Mexico.- A few days ago DEBATE informed you that Astronomers detected ‘coherent’ radio signals that led them to discover an exoplanet similar to Earth, it was called YZ Ceti b.

This generated doubts among lovers of Outer Space such as: What could ‘coherent’ radio signals mean? Or rather, What are the possible explanations for its existence?

On the part of the conspiracy sector and lovers of ufology / UFOs, many would like to read immediately: aliens, signs of intelligent life in other galaxies as well as other topics related to what is still science fiction today, here we will give you the possibilities attached to scienceno fiction.

Before continuing, it is important that you understand something basic in some branches of study such as astronomy: Much of what we consider to be true has been considered ‘certain’ by consensus, that is, experts in the field believe that it is the most probable.

Here another concept comes into play that you must keep in mind so that you form criteria, draw conclusions and do not accept everything they tell you just because you saw it on TV or read it in some media.

What is behind the radio signals?

The astronomers detected radio bursts between 2 and 4 gigahertz coming from the star YZ Cetiduring the orbital period YZ Ceti b.

One of the conclusions of the study entitled ‘Coherent radio bursts from known M-dwarf planet-host YZ Ceti‘, published in the scientific journal ‘Nature‘, the thing is the signals could be the result of magnetic interaction between the planet and the star which orbits

This is the option accepted by the community and the most likely, but by no means the most boring. The experts detail that the measurements made support that the celestial body could have a magnetic field similar to or greater in power than that of the Earth.

The first thing many think of is: alien life. To touch the subject it is necessary to briefly explain a couple of points.

YZ Ceti b is the closest planet to its star, which makes it have very high temperatures for life as we know it, on the other hand, if it really has a magnetic field, the probability that it has an atmosphere is very good.

If it has an atmosphere, it could support life. Maybe not exactly like ours on Earth, but alien life nonetheless.

conspiracy theory

The other possibility about radio signals that many mystery lovers would like to hear is the intelligent life in other areas of Outer Space. Those closest to the conspiracy sector speculate that these waves could be produced by an advanced civilization.

It must be clarified that this has no support, there is no evidence to mention it. Still it’s important to say. Everyone chooses their conclusion.

Mine, as a journalist and lover of astronomy, is that we must be attentive to the news about NASA, astronomical phenomena, telescopes and in general, about Outer Space. Every day there are more impressive discoveries.