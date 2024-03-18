Actually nothing, right? Or wait, a Quattroporte with 3 tons on the clock presents a few challenges…

Thinking about the last few weeks @jaapiyo and the undersigned only cares about one thing: Maseratis! The current generation is getting older and that means that they are also becoming slightly more affordable as used cars. Jaap – who dares to say out loud what we are all thinking but are not allowed to say – is himself most charmed by the Ghibli, although he secretly likes the Quattroporte better. A thick Italian sports sedan with premium rear-wheel drive, powerful engines, beautiful leather and excellent driving characteristics. What's not to like?

The only thing that might be an issue is the reliability. Those myths, legends and legends come from the old Biturbo era. You're not going to believe it, but not every Biturbo that left the factory gates was completely flawless.

Maserati Quattroporte with 3 tons on the clock

But what about today? Have they become a little more reliable yet? Before we open the cesspool, we must note that this is the cheapest Quattroporte GTS (with V8!) in Germany. The Italian beauty has already earned 300,000 euros.

Anyway, Sreten Milisavljevic will find out for you. You may not know him yet, but he is the man M539 Restorations (viewing tip!!!). As you can tell from his YouTube channel, he mainly focuses on BMWs, but in this case he bought a Quattroporte.

Stunning configuration

First of all, kudos for the configuration. You have to be lucky with that with a used car, but a dark blue Maserati Quattroporte with a beige interior, silver wheels and that V8 is a dream combination.

Of course there is also a nightmare side. These are very complex cars that use exotic technology. A quick OBD scan (not to be confused with the legendary ODB) teaches the ever-enthusiastic Sreten Milisavljevic that there is a lot of work to be done.

What's wrong?

For example, there are some oil leaks and the brake discs are worn out. But of course it's much worse. Too much oil has been added (yes, too much is not money either). Another thing is that the timing chain has slipped somewhere.

The timing between valves and pistons is not quite perfect. Another thing is the far too high compression on just the left side of the engine. This is correct again on the right side.

In any case, there is plenty of work planned. So we'll be keeping an eye out for the upcoming episodes. Something tells us that this could become quite an extensive series…

Image credits: M539 Restorations

This article What could be wrong with a Quattroporte GTS with 3 tonnes on the clock?

