The abdominal cavity is the largest in the human body and contains many organs: colon, rectum, stomach, liver, pancreas and kidneys, as well as the genital area, with ovaries and uterus

The announcement was made a short while ago during the evening news: the Princess of Wales, Kate Middletonhe communicated in an official video of have a tumor and to be subjected to chemotherapy. Which? For now it is not known.

From the January operation to today Kate, who is 42 years old, underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024 for which she was hospitalized for almost two weeks, but the causes of which had not been clarified and the royal family, in its press releases, had denied that was about cancer, limiting himself to saying that «lThe operation had been completed successfully». In the video now released online the princess specifies: «I had major surgery in January to my abdomen and at that time it was thought that I did not have a tumor. The surgery went well, but tests after the operation revealed that I had cancer». And he adds: «The doctors advised me to undergo one preventive chemotherapyand now I'm in the early stages of this type of treatment."

Hypotheses about the disease Which tumor could it be? «Impossible to say with so little information» he replies peremptorily Massimo Di Maio, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom). And Kensington Palace let it be known that, for privacy reasons, no further information on the nature of Kate's neoplasm will be disclosed.

We only know that she underwent abdominal surgery «e the abdominal cavity is the largest in the human body – explains Di Maio, director of the 1U medical oncology of the Città della Salute university hospital, Molinette hospital in Turin -. It contains many organs: colon, rectum, stomach, liver, pancreas and kidneys, as well as the genital area, with ovaries and uterus».

In short, these are very different tumors in terms of prognosis and treatments. If, for example, five years after diagnosis he is aliveon average, 65% of sufferers with a colon cancerthis drops to 10-12% of those with a neoplasm pancreasbut for one neoplasm of the uterus we go up by 80% percent and for the ovary it stops at 43%.

Preventive chemotherapy and duration The princess spoke of “preventive chemotherapy”: what does it mean?

«For many types of cancer today, after the removal of the tumor mass, a chemotherapy treatment to eliminate any residual neoplastic cells post-surgery, are not detectable by tests. The goal is limit the possibility of relapsesthat is, that the tumor recurs and grows again."

How long does the treatment last?

«This question also cannot be answered without knowing what type of cancer we are talking about, and what stage it is in. On average a few months – concludes Di Maio -. For example, for colon cancer, in recent times it has gone from six to three months (in some situations), while if you have to deal with ovarian cancer this type of chemo lasts on average four months. Today a lot of information is needed to prescribe the most appropriate therapy for the individual case: the affected organ is evaluated, its stage of advancement, the presence or absence of metastases and any genetic mutations. And then there is the patient's age, his general state of health (for example if he suffers from other diseases, as is common in the elderly).” In short, without having a clear understanding of the princess' pathology and situation, no more can be said.

