What could be the destinations of Álvaro Fidalgo?

As we have informed you in 90min, Álvaro Fidalgo's future aims to be outside the America facing summer. The player, who has shown himself to be loyal to the team since the day he arrived, won the Liga MX title and after agreeing to continue in the winter he would have informed the club's board of directors of his intention to continue his career outside of Liga MX in the best football in the world, something that Coapa is open to supporting.
On past occasions, teams such as Toulouse from France, as well as clubs from Russia, explored the signing of the 'maguito', however, facing the summer, this would be unnecessary, since the only destination that Fidalgo has in mind other than América is LaLiga of Spain, even thinking about a future within his national team, which is why the list of clubs with live options to sign him is significantly reduced.
Today, Betis looks like the most viable destination for Fidalgo, the club surveyed him in the winter and the interest is still alive because the player has not lowered his level. In addition, there is a close relationship between both directors, a fact that would facilitate any move in favor of the 'maguito'. Other clubs in Spain that have also explored options for Fidalgo are Sevilla Valencia and Athletic Club, although, all with much less interest than Betis. Possibly at the beginning of May, the player's path will become clearer, what seems closed is his return home.
#destinations #Álvaro #Fidalgo