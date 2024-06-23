BOMB! 🔥

According to information from @EnriqueVonBeasSantiago Gimenez has decided that his cycle at Feyenoord is over and that Arsenal, Juventus and Atlético de Madrid are in talks with the ‘Chaquito’ entourage.

Where would you like to see the Mexican? pic.twitter.com/FuPagAWlIk

— RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) April 19, 2024