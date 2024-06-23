The Mexican forward of the Feyenoord of the Eredivise could have lived his second and last season with the Netherlands team, the scorer would have several options to change clubs and level up his career in the Old Continent.
In the last few hours it was learned that, according to information from David Medrano that there is a team that would have launched an offer for him, it is the Spartak Moscow from Russia, a league where his teammate also plays, Luis Chavez.
Furthermore, the journalist from Aztec Sportsexplained that his father, Christian ‘Chaco’ Gimenez, and he is already analyzing the situation and seeing how viable his signing could be. So they asked for a few weeks to give a response.
Besides, Chiquisjournalist TUDN Radio has released information this Sunday, June 23, about the most current interest in Atlético de Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, according to their information. Spurs would have the advantage by having the best offer, for which the Feyenoord I would give priority to the English club.
We must also remember that, a few months ago, the newspaper RECORD He mentioned that there were three clubs that could be options for his future: Atlético de Madrid, Arsenal and Juventus.
The same media also mentioned that teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona would also have been interested. Although, it was reported that the Blaugrana team cannot afford the signing and Madrid considers that it is not ready yet.
Other media and portals have also linked the player with AC Milan because his representative was seen in the club’s offices a few months ago, but there is still no official information or confirmed offers from these clubs, so more precise information could emerge after the 2024 Copa América.
According to the portal Transfermarkt‘Santi‘has a value in the market 40 million euros and he has a contract until the summer of 2027. In the last season he played 42 games, scored 26 goals and provided eight assists in all the competitions he played.
