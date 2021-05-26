Fans continue to investigate every slightest move produced by Take-Two or Rockstar Games in relation to the development of the new Grand Theft Auto. For the moment, the American company continues to work in silence, without revealing a single detail. Yet just two weeks ago the supposed map of GTA 6 leaked, which is now giving a lot to talk about. An offer from Rockstar Games may have already revealed the setting for GTA 6, but now what could be one of the main cities of GTA 6 has been leaked.

On this occasion, it has been the user Boastful_Clown who through Reddit has revealed after an investigation, which would be one of the GTA 6 main cities that we are supposed to visit throughout the game. In this case we are talking about the city of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, a place known to Rockstar Games, since that city is, in part, where the story of Max Payne 3 takes place.

Although, for several years, all the rumors and leaks have been agreeing that the American company will take us from Vice City to other cities in Latin America because of the drug cartel. We remember that there was a Rockstar Games domain that made reference to this and coincided with the Big data leak about GTA VI by an alleged Rockstar Games tester, who indicated that our character will have a story related to the smuggling cartel in Maimi, Florida. As well as other possible cities located in South America.

Rockstar Games would have set an internal release date for GTA 6

As you have seen in the images, this investigation into the leaked map of GTA 6 has revealed that one of the possible main cities of GTA 6 will be Rio de Janeiro. Of course, take these rumors for what they are, since until the American company does not reveal the first details of GTA IV, nothing will be official. But still, the fact that fans are searching for clues is a great indication that the enthusiasm for this title is reaching unmatched levels.