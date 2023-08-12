Home page politics

Federal Minister of Transport Volker Wissing is hesitating to finance the Deutschlandticket from 2024. The topic of public transport has been causing friction for some time.

Berlin – “Huge success”, “Bombastic”, “Game changer”: Federal Minister of Transport Volker Wissing seems – to put it mildly – to be satisfied with the results of the Deutschlandticket so far. And the numbers prove him right: in the first three months after Start of the ticket on May 1st Eleven million subscriptions have been sold. But that The model for success is on the brink: the federal government is hesitant to provide funding – due to a “strained budget situation”, according to the Ministry of Transport. But there is also another reason.

Deutschlandticket causes a dispute: Wissing hesitates to finance the local transport subscription

According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung a dispute broke out behind the scenes about the future financing of the Deutschlandticket. According to this, Volker Wissing received a fire letter from the federal states at the end of July: If there is no agreement on open financial issues for the period after 2023, “the federal states see the continuation of the Deutschlandticket or at least its widespread application as seriously endangered,” said Oliver Krischer from the greensNRW transport minister and current chairman of the state transport ministers’ conference, quoted in the report.

At the beginning of the year, the federal and state governments agreed to each bear half of the costs for the Germany ticket – a total of three billion euros – by 2025. But: Possible additional costs are only covered for the premiere year 2023. Both parties bear half of the costs. According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung Are the countries willing to shoulder half of the additional costs after 2023? Wissing has been hesitating so far – because one has to prioritize the use of the available funds, according to a spokesman for his Ministry of Transport.

Germany ticket: power struggle over financing local transport as the cause of the dispute?

According to information from SZ a fundamental power struggle over the financing of local transport could also be the cause of the Zoff. The federal states have been demanding funds from the federal budget for some time to promote the modernization of public transport, like this Handelsblatt reported. But according to a report by the Federal Court of Auditors, the federal states are hoarding billions that they should have invested long ago in local transport on behalf of the federal government. Before releasing further funds, the states should explain to the federal government how much they are investing themselves.

You are already paying “a lot of money” to the federal states for public transport, said Wissing German press agency. According to the FDPpoliticians, more than ten billion euros in so-called regionalization funds flow from the federal government to the state budgets. It is about money from the federal government, with which the states obtain services from transport companies. Since 2023, the funds made available have also been increased by three percent per year.

Germany ticket decision urgent: Krischer sets Wissing a deadline of October

Transport associations now see the danger of being left with the costs of the Germany ticket themselves. “The future of the Deutschlandticket is uncertain because the transport companies and associations do not know whether its financing will continue next year,” said Werner Overkamp, ​​Vice President of the Association of German Transport Companies. A decision is urgent: The transport associations have to adjust their tariffs in these weeks so that buses and trains can continue seamlessly after the turn of the year SZ Minister of Transport Krischer. This is hardly possible without funding commitments.

The NRW transport minister is therefore giving his federal counterpart an ultimatum: “There must be clarity about the price and financing of the Germany ticket” by October at the latest. The Baden-Württemberg Minister of Transport, Winfried Hermann, also seems to be running out of patience: “The federal government and, above all, Federal Minister of Transport Volker Wissing must now finally commit to the project they initiated themselves and also bear half the costs of the Deutschlandticket in the coming years”. (mg)